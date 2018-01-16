J.G. Wentworth® Partners with Homes For Our Troops to Build and Donate Specially Adapted, Custom Home for Injured Pennsylvania Veteran

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The J.G. Wentworth Company® (“J.G. Wentworth” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: JGWEQ) and Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely-injured post-9/11 Veterans, today announced the commencement of a new partnership and home construction project to benefit injured Army Veteran Sergeant Lyndon Sampang of Gettysburg, Pa.

Representatives from J.G. Wentworth and Homes For Our Troops, along with several community leaders, gathered for a Community Kickoff in Gettysburg on Saturday, January 13th to honor SGT Sampang and formally initiate construction on his specially adapted home.

“J.G. Wentworth is honored to partner with Homes For Our Troops and help SGT Sampang move into a home built with his family’s needs in mind,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Chief Executive Officer of J.G. Wentworth. “We’re privileged, as a home mortgage lender, to have helped thousands of Veterans obtain affordable mortgages, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to give back to Veterans like SGT Sampang, who have made major sacrifices for our freedom.”

Born in the Philippines, SGT Sampang moved to Anchorage, Ala., as a young adult. Compelled to serve by the September 11th attacks, he joined the Alaska Army National Guard as an Infantryman and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom to secure the Iraqi-Kuwait border in 2006. In 2008, he went on active duty and deployed to Afghanistan with the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Ky. While stationed in Paktika Province, SGT Sampang sustained severe injuries to both of his legs when his vehicle was struck by a rocket propelled grenade on March 18, 2010. His right leg was eventually amputated below the knee.

Now medically retired, SGT Sampang continues to lead an active lifestyle. However, his current house is located on a hill and is multi-level, which makes it difficult for him to maneuver inside and outside of the home or quickly tend to his two young children. A specially adapted custom single-story home will resolve these issues for SGT Sampang and allow him to advance his goal of becoming a certified fitness trainer offering specialized workout assistance to others with similar injuries.

“SGT Sampang and our other Veterans are determined to get on with rebuilding their lives, and carry out active lifestyles despite the challenges presented by their injuries,” said Bill Ivey, Executive Director of Homes For Our Troops. “The home for SGT Sampang will include over 40 major special adaptations and exceed ADA compliance standards for complete accessibility, ensuring his day-to-day environment represents no impediment to the pursuit of other life goals.”

Zimmerman Homes will oversee the construction of the home, which is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2018.

“Homes For Our Troops and its supporters are a miracle of God,” SGT Sampang said. “Their generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated.”

About The J.G. Wentworth Company®

The J.G. Wentworth Company® is focused on providing direct-to-consumer access to financing solutions through a variety of avenues, including: mortgage lending and refinancing, structured settlement, annuity and lottery payment purchasing, prepaid cards, and access to providers of personal loans.

Mortgage loans are offered by J.G. Wentworth Home Lending, LLC NMLS ID # 2925 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org), 3350 Commission Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192; 888-349-3773.

For more information about The J.G. Wentworth Company®, visit www.jgw.com or use the information provided below.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Home For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured Veterans post-9/11. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 percent of donations to Homes For Our Troops have gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.