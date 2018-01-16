MeTEOR Education Partners with Saw Mill Capital to Drive Education Change

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeTEOR Education, creator of High-Impact Learning Experiences™ through modern school environments, is pleased to announce that Saw Mill Capital will be investing in its future growth opportunities. MeTEOR was seeking a capital partner committed to extending the growth and reach of the company’s mission – to inspire and support communities in creating transformative student learning experiences – it found exactly what it was looking for in Saw Mill Capital.

This new alliance further supports MeTEOR’s commitment to developing long-term client solutions that enable holistic transformation of learning environments and experiences for individual schools and entire districts. “Learning experiences and environments are interconnected. MeTEOR believes you need a thoughtful design approach – where methods, tools, environments and relationships work in concert,” said Bill Latham, MeTEOR’s CEO.

“We’ve been investing in the growth and development of our full suite of services for school partners,” continued Latham, “including the development of our instructional consulting core; the extension of our school modernization programs; online support for teachers making significant shifts in their own classroom teaching practices; and change management tools and services.”

Saw Mill Capital brings a strong commitment to supporting the vision of the portfolio companies that it invests in. New investment stemming from the alliance will be used to deepen local relationships within areas where MeTEOR already serves its clients; develop more targeted educational resources that serve as catalysts of change; and extend the organization’s powerful set of student engagement solutions. Saw Mill’s world-class research team will also give MeTEOR significant insights into key markets and important trends.

“We see MeTEOR Education as a truly unique and attractive partner in transforming the education space, and we value the strong culture, differentiated offerings and solid growth strategy the company's leadership team has orchestrated,” said Scott Rivard, Partner at Saw Mill Capital. “We look forward to enhancing MeTEOR’s capabilities and fueling its growth at a time when students and educators need bold new solutions to drive improved student outcomes more than ever.”

With a goal of positively impacting millions of K-12 students nationwide as education faces a new era of change, MeTEOR is dedicated to driving student engagement and ownership of learning in a way that creates lifelong skills for the future. To achieve its goal, MeTEOR will delve deeply into the markets that it serves and assists communities in planning and executing transformative student learning environments and experiences.

“We’re committed to working with our clients in true partnership fashion and help them understand how today’s 21st Century learners engage and experience learning unlike previous generations,” said Latham. “This new partnership will allow us to provide more local resources, develop new products and services and leverage groundbreaking research to support what has been tremendous growth — so MeTEOR can become an unavoidable voice in the change management our education system desperately needs.”

Signal Hill, a Daiwa Securities Group Inc. company, acted as Meteor’s exclusive financial advisor.

About MeTEOR Education:

MeTEOR Education is the creator of High Impact Learning Experiences™ through modern learning environments. As one of the largest providers of learning spaces, including furnishings and interior design services, MeTEOR’s focus is the integration of best practices for teaching and learning to drive inquiry-based instruction, effective use of modern classrooms, and increased student achievement. To learn more visit https://meteoreducation.com.

About Saw Mill Capital:

Since its founding in 1997, Saw Mill has sought to acquire companies with revenues between $25 million and $200 million that are benefiting from attractive secular trends, have strong market positions, and deploy unique capabilities to win market share. Saw Mill has made three other platform investments from Fund II: Wolf-Gordon, iAutomation and Climate Pros. To learn more visit http://www.sawmillcapital.com/.