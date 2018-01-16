Costigan Integrated Partners with Unico Properties

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Costigan Integrated (CI) and Unico Properties today announced a formal strategic partnership that enables the two companies to take advantage of growing development opportunities in the Pacific Northwest and other markets.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Unico, a company we’ve partnered with on a number of projects,” said Jackie Costigan, Senior Vice President of Development. “Unico’s approach to teamwork, collaboration and sustainability aligns with ours and the new partnership is a natural progression from our past work together.”

“We’re pleased to be able to build on the breadth and depth of experience CI currently offers,” said Ken Zuber, Vice President of Development. “It will still be the same trusted, boutique approach, just ‘supercharged.’”

“This is exciting news for both of our businesses,” said Jonas Sylvester, President of Unico Properties. “The Costigan team has a well-earned reputation as a leading owner’s rep and services firm which the Unico team is excited to leverage. We have worked alongside CI for years and there is a tremendous amount of trust, respect, and values alignment between our two companies. The sum of our parts is definitely greater than the individual pieces.”

With projects as varied as KEXP radio’s new home, to continued development in Seattle’s University Village, to Denali Square in Alaska, Costigan Integrated has a proven track record of positioning its owner clients to achieve success. With a full team of project and development managers, CI works alongside its many clients, partnering with them every step of the way in delivering a full spectrum of real estate development and construction management services, including third-party services for owners based on transparency and accountability.

About Costigan Integrated

Costigan Integrated, founded in 2010, is a unique owner’s representation firm that provides the full spectrum of real estate development management services to projects ranging from the smallest office to master planning. Its integrated approach and leadership has resulted in the successful completion of projects as varied as KEXP’s new headquarters in Seattle to multiple projects in Seattle’s University Village to more. Now, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unico, Costigan Integrated will continue to operate under its own brand and identity for existing and new customers in multiple markets. For more information, please visit CI’s website at www.costiganintegrated.com.

About Unico Properties

Unico is a real estate investor, developer and full-service operator focused on office and multifamily assets throughout the United States. Unico was founded in 1953 to lease, manage, and develop the University of Washington’s 10-acre Metropolitan Tract in downtown Seattle. Over the next six decades, Unico developed several high-performing buildings on and off the tract, including the iconic Rainier Tower in 1977, and most recently, a 26-story mixed-use tower in Portland’s Pearl District. Today, Unico continues to transform the built environment as it applies its people-first approach to a nearly 15 million square foot portfolio in five western markets. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.unicoprop.com.