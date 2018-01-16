Cohu Secures Major European Automotive Customer

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a leading supplier of semiconductor equipment, today announced the Company has secured a major European automotive customer for its MATRiX tri-temperature pick-and-place handler combined with its multi-beam test contactors.

Luis A. Müller, Cohu President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ This important win for Cohu is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to capture another leader in the automotive semiconductor market. We expect this win to be a key contributor toward achieving our goal of 2-3 points of handler share gains in 2018 as well as increased test contactor revenue. The customer selected Cohu based on our market leadership for automotive device test, combined with the MATRiX temperature capabilities and our new contactor solutions that delivered superior performance over the incumbent supplier, ultimately resulting in a long-term business opportunity for Cohu.”

Cohu’s MATRiX handler has a highly-flexible test site configuration that’s well suited for a wide range of test applications, including analog ICs with short test times and high throughput, automotive devices requiring accurate thermal control, small pitch wireless-communication products, high parallel microcontroller testing, MEMS device testing, and many other device market segments with their unique requirements.

Cohu’s management will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17th at 11:20 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Information page of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.

Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

