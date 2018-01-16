Vantage Cancer Care Network Collaborates With Alliance Cancer Specialists, PC, to Expand the Delivery of High-Quality Cancer Care Across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Cancer Care Network (VCCN), a leader in value-based integrated cancer care, announced an agreement with Alliance Cancer Specialists, PC, to expand the delivery of high-quality oncology care across the Philadelphia region. Under the agreement, 21 oncologists across 11 locations are joining VCCN and will collaborate on providing seamless and efficient oncology care.

“We are privileged to join the Vantage Cancer Care Network in order to more closely align with like-minded physicians striving to improve quality and outcomes while lowering the overall cost of cancer care,” said Ann Marie Edwards, chief executive officer, Alliance Cancer Specialists, PC.

Physicians will benefit from VCCN’s expertise on value-based agreements, analytics tools, and process-improvement insights to help them achieve savings and quality outcomes in a value-based environment. As a result of this collaboration, VCCN will have a network of nearly 100 oncologists across 28 locations in the Philadelphia region.

“VCCN is pleased to join forces with Alliance Cancer Specialists,” said John Iacuone, MD, president & chief clinical officer, Vantage Cancer Care Network. “Alliance and VCCN are committed to working together so citizens of Philadelphia have access to high-quality cancer care and a superior patient experience, all while providing value to our health plan colleagues.”

About Alliance Cancer Specialists, PC

At Alliance, we’ve aligned the largest community-based team of cancer experts in Southeastern Pennsylvania. We offer quality cancer care that provides every advantage to help control and cure the disease.

Our approach guarantees new patients will be seen within 48 hours by one of our cancer experts. After evaluation, our team will provide a well-coordinated, tailored plan with diagnostic testing, the most powerful and precise treatment options, and compassionate care. With our combined strength and broad expertise, we provide the highest level of service to our patients and referring physicians in the Delaware Valley. To learn more visit www.alliancecancer.com.

About Vantage Cancer Care Network

Vantage Cancer Care Network (VCCN) was founded to optimize cancer outcomes in a value-based, patient-centered care environment by developing cancer care networks to deliver appropriate, personalized and cost-effective care. VCCN is providing solutions to meet the growing needs of the oncology marketplace such as Carelytics™, a data management and reporting analytics tool. VCCN works with various oncology specialties to manage patient care through evidence-based treatment modalities. VCCN is supported by McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation empowering the community patient care delivery system by helping community practices advance the science, technology and quality of care.