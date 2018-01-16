Continuum Accelerates Global Expansion with Portland Europe

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuum®, the exclusive provider of the only vertically integrated IT service delivery platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Portland Europe, a leading distributor of scalable software solutions for the reseller channel throughout the Benelux region.

The partnership will provide Portland Europe’s wide network of managed solution providers (MSPs) in the Benelux region with access to Continuum’s fully-managed remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, powered by the company’s network operations center (NOC).

Continuum’s platform has been proven to enable MSPs to efficiently manage thousands of customer endpoints, giving them back the resources to focus on higher-end, more profitable tasks at a time when skilled IT workers are highly sought-after. As opposed to having to correspond with multiple vendors, Portland Europe customers will benefit from having Continuum serve as a single point of contact, as well as the company’s deep understanding of the European culture and market.

"We are very excited about our relationship with Continuum,” said George van Brugge, founder, Portland Europe. “It fills an important gap in Portland's MSP centric portfolio. Continuum’s SOC and NOC services are an important part of the daily lives of MSPs. With Continuum’s 24/7 services, MSPs don't have to worry about the wellbeing of their end customers. With today's cyber threats MSPs need to make sure their customers’ infrastructure is safe, even after working hours, and can do so without the need of hiring extra expensive staff being able to deliver these services."

For Continuum, the agreement with Portland Europe expands on the company’s international growth strategy of increasing its market presence across the EMEA region and driving MSP profitability with its proven business model.

“By partnering with great companies like Portland Europe that have strong relationships with resellers and partners in the European region, we are able to bring to market our world class products and services much faster,” said Paul Balkwell, vice president of international sales at Continuum. “This agreement not only demonstrates our commitment to Benelux managed service providers, but also serves as a hallmark of our continued success in increasing our reach across the globe.”

About Continuum

Continuum empowers managed IT service providers, giving them the technology platform, services and processes they need to simplify IT management and deliver exceptional service to their small and medium-sized clients. Continuum’s vertically integrated service delivery model combines an unmatched SaaS-based technology suite with a world-class NOC and Help Desk, allowing them to not only remotely monitor, manage, secure and backup their clients’ IT environments from a single pane of glass, but scale rapidly and profitably. Continuum employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide and monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including IT service providers servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum’s BDR product line.

For more information, visit www.continuum.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @FollowContinuum.

About Portland Europe

Portland distributes innovative software aimed at SMEs, purely through resellers. Portland is looking for worldwide scalable software from ambitious developers that is better and cheaper than traditional solutions. With this, Portland creates opportunities for resellers and their customers, while developers find a partner in Portland for access to the Benelux. See: www.portland.eu.