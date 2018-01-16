Citi Presents Exclusive Citi Sound Vault Concerts in NYC for Cardmembers During the Biggest Week in Music

Citi and Live Nation will once again exclusively provide Citi cardmembers access to concerts through Citi Sound Vault during one of the biggest weeks in music. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi and Live Nation announced today the “Citi Sound Vault” will once again exclusively provide Citi cardmembers access to concerts during one of the biggest weeks in music, traditionally only open to industry insiders. Over five epic nights, from January 24 – 28, the Citi Sound Vault will take over the iconic Irving Plaza in New York City delivering fans electric performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars, The National, Eminem, Childish Gambino, and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds.

A full schedule of events for Citi Sound Vault at Irving Plaza is as follows:

January 24: Thirty Seconds to Mars, 13-time MTV Music Award Winner and 6-time Kerrang! Award Winner, including “Best International Band”

January 25: The National , 2018 GRAMMY Award Nominee, Best Alternative Music Album

January 26: Eminem, 15-time GRAMMY Award Winner

January 27 : Childish Gambino , 5-time 2018 GRAMMY Award nominee

January 28: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dave is a GRAMMY Award Winner and has been nominated 14-times; Tim is a multi-instrumentalist, GRAMMY Award nominee known as both a solo artist and as a lead guitarist for Dave Matthews Band

In addition, Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots Jam Sessions, a star-studded, invite only event from January 24-27 at the Gramercy Theater in New York City. For the first time, there will be a limited allotment of tickets exclusively for Citi cardmembers. For over a decade, The Roots have hosted one of the most anticipated and dynamic events, during the biggest week in music. This year, they bring the event to New York City. Every year, music’s best and brightest – newcomers and icons alike – pop up unannounced to jam with the band and treat their audience to intimate, one-of-a-kind performances. The showcases bring some of the biggest names in music to the audience and previous performances have included John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran and more.

Starting today at 10am ET, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Irving Plaza shows can register until January 17 at 10pm ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase via Verified Fan. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on Friday, January 19 at 10am ET. Register now at: citiprivatepass.com/citisoundvault and for additional information.

To learn more about scoring tickets to The Roots Jam Session presented by Citi Sound Vault, please visit citiprivatepass.com/citisoundvault.

“We’ve always loved performing in New York. The energy is incredible and we look forward to bringing a special show to Irving Plaza,” said Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“Delivering extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences is a commitment we’ve made to our cardmembers and we’re thrilled to once again put them front and center with major artists as part of Citi Sound Vault,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. “These shows will undoubtedly be the coveted fan events during the most electrifying week in music.”

“Citi Sound Vault is the type of brand program we love to conceptualize for our partners, because it delivers instrumental value to the brand and at the same time provides a treasured experience for the artist and fan,” said Darin Wolf, Executive Vice President, Live Nation.

Citi Sound Vault is a curated platform exclusively for Citi cardmembers to access unprecedented music experiences across the U.S. Sting, The Chainsmokers, Mumford & Sons, Luke Bryan, Eddie Vedder, Beck and Metallica are just some of the artists who have taken part in bringing this once-in-a-lifetime access to fans.

Citi and Live Nation – the world’s largest live entertainment company – have a longstanding relationship that is focused on providing fans with more access to their favorite artists and providing next-gen experiences. This past year, the duo teamed up to transport fans to concerts, live in virtual reality, with artists ranging from Imagine Dragons, Slash & Friends, the Global Citizen Festival and Lady Antebellum. Together, Citi and Live Nation continue to deliver unrivaled experiences for fans.

