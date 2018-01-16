TEGNA and Sony Pictures Television Announce Distribution Partnership

MCLEAN, Va. & CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) (NYSE: SNE) announced today the two media companies have entered into an exclusive, multi-year distribution agreement for TEGNA’s programming in the United States and internationally. Under the terms of the deal, SPT will distribute all TEGNA owned first-run programming, including the new series “Daily Blast Live” (“DBL”), as well as future development. TEGNA and SPT have formed a powerful programming partnership to collectively launch shows to air on TEGNA stations, with the goal of increasing their national footprint in broadcast and cable. SPT will also act as the exclusive advertising sales representative for national barter and integrations, and will retain the right to market and promote the programs in all media.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind agreement, where TEGNA and Sony Pictures Television each bring distinct strengths to the new partnership,” said Robert Sullivan, senior vice president for programming, TEGNA. “With ‘Daily Blast Live’ and other programs in our creative pipeline, together with Sony’s expertise in the three key areas of sales, development and distribution, we look forward to expanding our list of available content for TEGNA stations and beyond.”

“TEGNA is a first-class broadcasting company with forward-thinking, digital and programming initiatives,” said John Weiser, SPT president of U.S. distribution. “We are proud to have been selected as their partner and to represent TEGNA’s shows in the marketplace.”

“DBL” currently airs live in every time zone each weekday in 36 TEGNA-owned markets across the U.S. and on Facebook and YouTube. The program features content trending in real-time from television, digital and social media platforms. The deal also includes TEGNA’s “Sister Circle,” the only daily talk show targeting an adult, African American TV audience, and “Sing Like A Star,” a singing competition program.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 television stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions, including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 21 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.