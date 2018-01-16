HomeVestors Names The Ugliest House of the Year®

HomeVestors franchisee Tom Beerley turned 2017's Ugliest House of the Year into the pride of its Philadelphia neighborhood, converting it from a two-family rental back into a beautiful single-family house. High resolution images are available upon request.

HomeVestors franchisee Tom Beerley turned 2017's Ugliest House of the Year into the pride of its Philadelphia neighborhood, converting it from a two-family rental back into a beautiful single-family house. High resolution images are available upon request.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeVestors, the “We Buy Ugly Houses®” company, has named The Ugliest House of the Year® after Americans voted on five house makeovers completed by the HomeVestors® independently owned and operated franchises in 2017. The certified winner was a long-neglected two-family property that was converted back into a large single-family house by Philadelphia franchisee Tom Beerley of Harvester Properties. This is Beerley’s second year in a row to win the coveted honor.

“I kind of feel like ‘The Ugliest House of the Year’ is an unfair distinction since the house is now one of the most beautiful in the neighborhood,” said Beerley. “Other landlords thought we were foolish to ‘throw away’ the grandfathered zoning this property enjoyed as a multi-family unit, but we saw the value of a large single-family house for this area. The end-result not only set a sales record, but it also supports a growing trend for homeownership and owner-occupancy in this neighborhood that has long been dominated by rental stock.”

The house had been divided into two apartments, with separate kitchens, bathrooms, utilities, boilers and hot water heaters. The staircase to the second floor had been walled off from the first floor, and a separate door installed for direct access to the second floor. Beerley worked with designer Philip Menaged of Acodomo Design to remove the walls separating the units as well as the secondary front door. An open concept was introduced on the ground floor, and an elevated deck was added to the back of the house. Beerley also added a fourth bedroom, another full bath, and a master bathroom on the second floor. The kitchen was updated with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and high-end appliances. Additionally, Beerley added a smart home package that allows the buyers to use their smartphones to control the front door, the heat and air conditioning, the garage door and access a motion-sensing video doorbell. Beyond that, the house also got new windows, bamboo and tile flooring, drywall, light, bath fixtures, electrical and plumbing systems.

Beerley’s house was submitted along with several others from HomeVestors® franchisees across the country, from which five finalists were selected and voted on at www.facebook.com/webuyuglyhouses, where all the final houses can still be viewed.

“This was America’s vote for The Ugliest House of the Year®, but we were thrilled to see a house chosen that represents the good work our franchises are doing,” said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors. “These are houses that our franchises buy when their owners find themselves in ugly situations, and they often are in serious states of disrepair that can bring down their value, as well as other home values in a neighborhood. Tom Beerley’s commitment to honor the real value of this year’s winner by converting it into a house somebody new can own and love is the embodiment of the ‘We Buy Ugly Houses®’ approach.”

HomeVestors, America’s number one home buyer, began franchising two decades ago in 1996, and purchased its 75,000th house in 2017. Through its individually owned and operated HomeVestors® franchises, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses®” company purchases approximately 8,000 homes each year.

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S., with more than 75,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors® recruits, trains and supports its 900 independently owned and operated franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling and holding residential properties. Most commonly known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its communities. In 2017, for the 12th consecutive year, HomeVestors was among the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises," a distinction awarded to franchisors with the highest level of franchisee satisfaction, and ranked on the annual Dallas 100 for the sixth time. This year, HomeVestors was also recognized as the 21st fastest growing franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, number 52 on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine, and number 200 on the Franchise Times Top 200. For more information, visit www.HomeVestors.com.