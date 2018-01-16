Talpa Network Selects Tealium’s AudienceStream as Backbone for its Smart Data Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tealium, the leader in real-time customer data solutions and enterprise tag management, has today announced its partnership with Talpa Network – the leading media company in The Netherlands – to optimise audience data potential through Tealium’s AudienceStream technology.

Tealium AudienceStream is the market-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), combining robust audience management and data enrichment capabilities, resulting in unified customer profiles and the ability to take immediate, relevant action.

Talpa Network’s use of Tealium’s AudienceStream is a key part in standardising their back-end technology platform and data layer, enabling them to scale into any market in a short amount of time. Talpa Network will also have the capacity to convert mass media into one-to-one communications with its viewers and listeners across the globe by improving the effectiveness of content personalisation, direct marketing campaigns, and targeted advertising.

The collaboration follows Talpa Network’s launch of their Smart Data Platform, which makes it possible to reach potential customers in a targeted manner. Talpa Network also uses Tealium’s iQ tag management, enabling organisations to control and manage their customer data and martech vendors across web, mobile, IoT and connected devices, via a unified data layer.

The company has defined a clear strategy and an infrastructure that continues to incorporate Tealium’s iQ tag management, and now AudienceStream.

Hylke Sprangers, CTO at Talpa Network, commented: “The main objective of our Smart Data Platform is to engage our consumers via deep content personalisation and to improve direct marketing campaigns and targeted advertising for our commercial partners. Working with Tealium gives us the ability to create a single 360 customer view across all our brands and channels. As a continued customer of Tealium, we’re very happy with the partnership and look forward to the future.”

Danny Pentier, Sales Director Benelux at Tealium said: “At Tealium we understand the importance of connecting the dots between data from different brands and channels to improve the customer experience and drive monetisation. We strive to provide the leading market solution and are proud to continue this success with Talpa Network’s adoption of our AudienceStream software. The Netherlands is a key market for us, and we’re proud to be working with a global media company as successful as Talpa Network.”

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionises today’s digital businesses with a universal approach to managing the ever-increasing flows of customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, combined with a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,000 vendors and technologies, Tealium’s Universal Data Hub enables organisations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalised digital experiences across every channel.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

About Talpa Network

Talpa Network is the new name for the Dutch company in which John de Mol has consolidated his Dutch multimedia activities. Talpa Network consists of Talpa TV (SBS6, Net5, Veronica and SBS9), Talpa Radio (538, Sky Radio, Veronica and Radio 10), Talpa Social (Social1nfluencers), Talpa Digital (KIJK, JUKE and VoetbalTV), Talpa Events and the e-commerce division (VakantieVeilingen, Actievandedag and Ticketscout). All these companies are supported by Talpa Media Solutions, Talpa Platform, and Talpa Creative. This extensive network makes the Dutch multimedia company relevant for both consumers and advertisers.

For more information, visit https://www.talpa.tv/