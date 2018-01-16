ContractZen And PwC Finland Partner to Deliver ‘MyFiles’ Solution for Effective Corporate Governance

HELSINKI & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContractZen, the SaaS-based contract and meeting management solution for enterprises, today announced that PwC Finland has launched a new technology service called MyFiles, powered by ContractZen. PwC will be marketing MyFiles to its thousands of small and medium-sized clients.

The MyFiles cloud service is designed to help PwC Finland clients improve business efficiencies and promote good corporate governance. The service features include management of contracts and other critical documents, a meetings portal for boards and top management, electronic signature, and a virtual data room service. The service is being targeted initially at PwC’s small and medium corporate clients, associations, and foundations.

PwC is offering MyFiles as part of its digital MyBusiness workspace, which provides a new and improved way for companies to manage their audit, tax, legal and other consulting needs. Subscribing to ContractZen’s MyFiles cloud service via PwC’s MyBusiness portal costs $9.50 per month per user, and is available here: https://www.pwc.fi/en/yourcompany/myfiles.html

“As organizations grow and expand internationally, good governance becomes more significant. A wide range of compliance requirements must be taken into consideration, as must the data security and protection aspects of files and data processing. Alongside all this, organizations must react ever more rapidly than before, being able to gather documentation quickly for due diligence or audits, for example,” said Marko Korkiakoski, PwC Finland partner. “Launching cooperation with ContractZen was a natural choice for us. They have a solution that suits both our clients’ needs and PwC’s existing services which is, first and foremost, easy to use and suitably priced for companies and associations of all sizes.”

