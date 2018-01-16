The ExecRanks Builds Highly-Specialized Advisory Board for Petram Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petram Technologies selected The ExecRanks to find qualified executive talent to join its advisory board. Petram Technologies is an early stage engineering company that is bringing electro-hydraulic fracturing, a NASA-funded technology, to the blasting and construction industries. To help drive this ground-breaking technology solution to commercialization, Petram’s CEO, Frank Magnotti, recognized the value in building a highly-specialized advisory board and joined The ExecRanks to search, identify and connect with executive talent.

“Finding expert advisors that are associated with construction, demolition, mining, and oil and gas exploration industries is a big enough challenge, but finding experts that have experience in blasting as well seemed nearly impossible. I had to go beyond my network of colleagues to find qualified candidates, so I decided to work with The ExecRanks,” said Magnotti.

“You’ll be amazed at the level of executive talent that is interested in board and advisory work for companies at all stages of growth,” said Jonathan Aspatore, founder and CEO of The ExecRanks. “A multi-faceted advisory board is a vital asset in moving a company forward. We are excited to see what the future holds for Petram Technologies.

Within two months of working with The ExecRanks, Mr. Magnotti had four highly-specialized advisors on board ready for action. These advisors are uniquely talented senior executives and experts from Fortune 500 companies in four different countries, with experience in fields such as engineering, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, steel and metallics and sustainable energy.

Introducing Petram Technologies’ board of advisors:

Rose Mary Lewis is former vice president of Quality, Project Excellence at the Williams Company.

is former vice president of Quality, Project Excellence at the Williams Company. Peter Kurtius is president of P.E.K. Solutions, and previously held executive positions at Bayer CropScience.

is president of P.E.K. Solutions, and previously held executive positions at Bayer CropScience. John Harris is CEO of Aaristic Services, Inc, and previously held executive positions at ArcelorMittal and Birmingham Steel.

is CEO of Aaristic Services, Inc, and previously held executive positions at ArcelorMittal and Birmingham Steel. Dr. Igor Alexandrov is president of General Technologies Corporation, formerly held leading positions at EMC Corporation.

To learn more about Petram Technologies and the roles of each advisor, an in-depth case study is available here. To see Petram’s rock-blasting solution in action, watch the video here.

About Petram Technologies

Petram Technologies transforms fracking and rock blasting into a clean, safe and green industry through its use of patented technologies, innovation and environmental concern. To learn more about Petram Technologies visit: www.petramtechnologies.com.

About The ExecRanks

The ExecRanks is transforming the way companies and executives connect for advisory work. Whether a company is taking their first step to using board advisors or looking to augment their existing advisory board or board of directors, The ExecRanks provides flexible on-demand advisory solutions for any business need. Companies can get the right advice at the right time through any length engagement from a one-hour call, to specific projects, to quarterly meetings. Founded in 2012, The ExecRanks is a privately-held company headquartered in Marin County, California. For more information, please visit www.execrank.com.