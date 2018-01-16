AECOM awarded nine-year, US$442 million contract to provide U.S. Army with rotary wing training services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, announced today that it has been awarded a nine-year contract by the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia to provide rotary wing flight training instructor support services at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The US$442 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which successfully resolved a protest, includes a 12-month base period plus option years, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2026. The value of the contract will be added to AECOM’s backlog for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

“We are honored to strengthen our relationship with the U.S. Army by continuing to serve as its primary partner for rotary wing flight training,” said Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “For several years, we have been investing in our business to further differentiate our leading government services capabilities. Our continued partnership at Fort Rucker speaks to our success in these efforts. We look forward to safely and successfully delivering this contract for the U.S. Army.”

AECOM will continue to provide all personnel, supervision and other services necessary to perform on-going services for rotary wing flight training, flight training support and flight training service support.

AECOM’s rotary wing flight training organization provides classroom academic instruction and hands-on flight training. Using a variety of helicopters and flight simulation devices, the Company instructs each and every U.S. Army aviator during their initial entry rotary wing aviator training. The Company also instructs each U.S. Air Force helicopter pilot during their specialized undergraduate helicopter pilot training course.

Since 1989, AECOM and its legacy companies have trained more than 25,000 Army, Air Force and Allied students to meet their world-wide commitments as military rotary wing pilots.

