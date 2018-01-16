InfluxData Integrates Its Time Series Platform With ThingWorx to Enhance and Simplify IoT Developer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics and events that empowers developers to build next-generation IoT, analytics and monitoring applications, today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network. Joining the PTC Partner Network and integrating its platform with the ThingWorx® industrial innovation platform will enable InfluxData to simplify the developer experience for IoT developers using the ThingWorx platform, allowing them to deliver their applications and solutions faster.

As part of the PTC Partner Network, InfluxData will be discoverable and accessible via the ThingWorx Marketplace™, making it easier for developers to discover and use InfluxData’s time series data platform in their IoT applications. This will allow developers to easily store, analyze, and act on IoT data in real-time. For more information, see: https://www.influxdata.com/integration/ptc-thingworx/

“Fundamentally, all sensor data is time series data,” said Brian Mullen, VP of Business Development at InfluxData. “Any meaningful IoT application should be accompanied by a data platform built specifically for that purpose. With this in mind, we are excited to partner with PTC to make InfluxData more compatible with the ThingWorx industrial innovation platform. We are solving the time series data challenge for IoT developers so they can focus on their primary objective of building applications.”

“One of the goals of the PTC Partner Network is to assemble a lineup of helpful, specialized tools that enable customers to accelerate the development of their IoT applications,” said Kevin O’Brien, SVP, ThingWorx Partner Sales & Alliances, PTC. “We are excited to welcome InfluxData to our program. They share our focus on the IoT developer experience and we look forward to working with them.”

Now ThingWorx customers can use InfluxData to more quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications for ThingWorx-connected devices and sensors

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 350 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

About InfluxData

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData customers include Autodesk, Cisco, eBay, and Coupa Software. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

