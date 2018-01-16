Kyocera DuraTR Launches at Sprint, Offering Military-grade Ruggedization and Support for New Sprint Direct Connect Plus PTT Service

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera International Inc., the leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced the Kyocera DuraTR, a 4G LTE ruggedized, waterproof feature phone with a candy-bar form factor and military-grade durability. It joins Kyocera’s DuraForce PRO and DuraXTP as the first devices on the market that will support the new Sprint Direct Connect PlusTM push-to-talk (PTT) service. The DuraTR is available now for just $13.50 per month with Sprint Flex lease.1

With a design similar to traditional two-way walkie-talkie radios, the DuraTR is a mobile phone that will enable one-to-one and group communications via push-to-talk over Sprint’s nationwide network (with activation of Sprint Direct Connect Plus service2). This service offers businesses a simple and cost-effective way to augment or replace private Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks while at the same time, also allowing interoperability with those existing private networks. The phone’s programmable walkie-talkie-style side button can alternatively be used to access a frequently used function of the user’s choice.

“The DuraTR brings together the best of mobile phones and radio communications in an affordable device that’s made to survive the most challenging environments,” said Akira Iino, vice president of the Communications Equipment Group at Kyocera International, Inc. “Kyocera is proud to continue our longstanding support of Sprint Direct Connect and support the launch of Direct Connect Plus.”

The DuraTR is encased in a rubber, non-slip Dura-Grip® material and is certified to Military Standard 810G for protection against dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog, and humidity. It is also certified IP68 for dustproofing and immersion for up to 30 minutes in up to 2 meters (6.5 ft.) of water, and certified for use in hazardous locations (Class 1, Div. 2). An extra-loud, 106dB speaker with Smart Amplifier Technology enables push-to-talk and speakerphone audibility even in noisy areas.

A successor to the similarly designed Kyocera DuraPlus phone at Sprint, DuraTR was developed with business customers in mind and comes preloaded with two integrated mobile workforce management applications. The StreetSmart Mobile Workforce management app will manage location intelligence, mileage tracking, timesheets, mobile alerts and more. Meanwhile, Actsoft’s Encore is a cloud-based mobile platform for timekeeping, mobile forms, dispatching, location tracking and asset management. DuraTR also includes a dedicated SOS key and Sprint Mobile Urgent Alerts for sending instant emergency alerts via SMS, voice call and/or email.

The DuraTR has a 2.4-inch color display, a flat bottom for freestanding operation and additional connectors for accessories like a remote speaker microphone and charging bay (optional accessories not included). Responsive performance comes from a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.1GHz quad-core processor and, for long days on the job, it has a 2,900mAh user-replaceable battery. A 5MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and Auto Focus can record HD video at 30fps. Other features include Bluetooth® connectivity 4.1+ LE/EDR (includes support for Bluetooth capable PTT headsets and barcode scanners); autonomous GPS capability; an HTML Browser; email access to POP3, IMAP and Exchange accounts; and 8GB ROM/1GB RAM with a microSD card slot for up to 32GB of additional memory.

ABOUT KYOCERA

Kyocera International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation and its Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a 58-year history of quality and innovation, Kyocera is the leader in durable and rugged mobile solutions. Kyocera devices are stocked by North America’s leading wireless service providers and combine Military Standard 810G-certified ruggedization and enterprise-grade security, application and accessory support to create dependable solutions with total costs of ownership (TCO) unrivaled by traditional enterprise devices. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile or linkedin.com/company/kyocera-mobile.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) (TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of mobile phones, electronic devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, solar power generating systems, cutting tools and industrial components. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

1 SRP is $324

2 Additional fees may apply

