Comcast Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), today announced that Comcast Cable has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider. Comcast Cable will expand its use of AWS by migrating material workloads and building new applications on AWS.

AWS provides important infrastructure and services to Comcast as it focuses on building cloud-native products and services on AWS that adapt and evolve to meet the needs of customers. That focus is reflected in the class-defining X1 Platform, award-winning voice-control technology, and Xfinity xFi, Comcast’s personalized Wi-Fi experience that gives customers pinpoint control over their home networks. Comcast’s primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal, are currently running workloads on AWS which has enabled these businesses to become more nimble and launch new, revenue-generating initiatives in the competitive entertainment industry.

“We have deepened our strategic relationship with AWS, making the industry’s leading cloud our preferred public cloud provider,” said Jan Hofmeyr, Chief Network and Operations Officer and Senior Vice President at Comcast Cable. “Over the years, we have leveraged the breadth and depth of AWS’s services, including compute, storage, and analytics. In that process, we’ve found AWS to be extremely customer focused.”

“For industry leaders like Comcast Cable, the quest to anticipate and exceed consumers’ media and entertainment needs is never ending,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “Comcast Cable’s goal has always been to stay a step ahead of the competition. In order to do that, they wanted solutions that were agile, flexible and ready for what’s next. Together, AWS and Comcast Cable collaborated to enable them to confidently move core business workloads, build new applications with ease, and gain the agility they required by using AWS.”

