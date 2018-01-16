Centerity Systems Secures $10 Million Strategic Investment by Merlin International

NEWTON, Mass. & VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centerity, the leading provider of advanced performance analytics and business services management (BSM) for complex technology environments (IT & IoT), today announced it has received $10 million in funding from Merlin International, a provider of cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to protect their most critical business assets. Centerity intends to use the proceeds of the new investment to double its Research & Development (R&D) center and expand its sales, marketing, and distribution organizations.

Centerity’s platform is particularly well-suited for complex IT and IoT environments, especially those that manage IT for multiple organizations or that oversee a mix of on-premise, Cloud, and Edge devices. The platform enables organizations to rapidly achieve real-time, end-to-end visibility of their entire information and operational technology (IT/OT) environments, to accurately measure the service level (SLA) of each critical business service and process, and to quickly recognize and repair problems and potential problems.

Merlin’s Chairman and CEO, David Phelps, stated, “The Centerity platform is extremely well suited for the complex IT environments of today and tomorrow. With Merlin’s investment, we are confident that Centerity can not only accelerate its R&D process, but also leverage the vast sales and distribution channels that Merlin has built over the past 20 years. We see strong synergy for our product offerings, R&D collaboration and sales expansion.”

Centerity's unique technology offers a single software platform that can collect, combine and analyze any data metric from any IT and IoT layer, and uses advanced visualization tools to present an accurate status for each business service/process. Customers report up to 80 percent cost reduction for NOC operations including redundant monitoring, faster response (MTTR), and real-time business and operational SLA dashboards for the managerial levels. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including enterprise organizations, managed service providers (MSPs) and technology manufacturers (OEMs). Among those clients are Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, hardware manufacturers and more.

“The vision of Centerity is to meet the urgent need for a platform that provides end-to-end, unified performance analytics and BSM, which is reinforced by years of IT experience,” said Roi Keren, President & CEO of Centerity. “Following this investment, we will expand the capabilities of our technology, including machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and further automation of BSM analysis. We are delighted that Merlin International is now a partner in this effort and with its support and experience we intend to accelerate our business activities.”

The frequent changes and rapid rollout of new technologies place an extraordinary burden on organizations that must monitor and control the IT/OT environment. Without real-time measurement of critical business and operational services, these changes force many organizations into a constant state of chaos. The traditional response has been to build or buy specialized monitoring systems, often resulting in dozens of different tools. The result has been long delays to urgent problems and an inability to manage and maintain business continuity. Centerity’s unique solution enables IT organizations and managers across all departments to oversee the entire environment via a single-pane-of-glass and to efficiently manage their critical business services.

About Centerity systems

Centerity’s award winning software provides a unified enterprise class IT operations and management (ITOM) platform that improves performance and reliability of business services to ensure uptime of critical systems. By delivering a consolidated view across all layers of the technology stack, including applications, Big Data, operating systems, databases, storage, compute, Clouds, security, networking, and Edge devices, Centerity provides an early warning of performance issues along with corrective action tools to quickly isolate faults and identify root causes. Centerity has offices in Boston MA and Israel.

About Merlin International

Merlin International is a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect government and commercial organizations. Merlin offers a broad portfolio of solutions that secure the enterprise from end points to networks, from governance to risk management, from infrastructure to information. Combining solutions with deep industry expertise and experience, Merlin delivers the cybersecurity solutions that organizations need to protect their most critical business assets, while furthering their mission. Merlin is headquartered in Englewood, CO, with government operations in Vienna, VA.