Cloud County Community College Renews Dynamic Campus Contract

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Higher education IT services and support provider Dynamic Campus and Cloud County Community College — based in Concordia and Junction City, Kansas— announced a renewal of their managed IT services agreement due to expire at the end of 2017. The extension, approved by the Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees, allows Dynamic Campus to continue to provide expert IT services and leadership to support Cloud’s two primary campuses and 28 outreach locations across 12 counties in north central Kansas.

Dynamic Campus higher education IT veteran Shawn Walden will continue to serve as the primary point of contact, leading Cloud’s in-house IT staff. “We have a very close working relationship with Shawn and Dynamic Campus,” said Dr. Danette Toone, Cloud’s president. “From a technology perspective, we have accomplished more in the last two years than we did in the previous five. There is a noticeable difference with Dynamic Campus on site, and our IT staff has grown as individuals and the overall professionalism has come up several notches. We wish we had unlimited resources to have them here full time.”

Under the previous contract, Dynamic Campus helped Cloud to:

Conduct a full IT asset assessment and inventory.

Execute a seamless migration plan to upgrade older systems.

Modernize the college’s network infrastructure, improving performance, scalability and security.

Update and optimize their Jenzabar EX ERP system and associated business processes.

Cleanse the Active Directory to optimize license use and access security.

Install connectivity on Cloud’s tour buses, allowing students to study and do homework while travelling across the region.

Overhaul the campus wireless infrastructure, improving student satisfaction and increasing bandwidth tenfold while saving Cloud more than $40,000 annually.

“Not only have we had far less downtime from outages since we partnered with Dynamic Campus, but we also have a much more responsive IT team that is able to work on strategic objectives,” said Toone. “We have a true long-range plan in place that will ensure we’re able to continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our students, faculty and staff across the state.”

“We’re very pleased with the progress that’s been made at Cloud by collaborating closely with Dr. Toone and her leadership team over the last several years,” said Michael Glubke, Dynamic Campus’ president and CEO. “There are a number of exciting initiatives on the Cloud IT road map, and we’re eager to help bring those to life for the benefit of students across Kansas for many years to come.”

About Dynamic Campus

Since 2002, Dynamic Campus has enabled two- and four-year colleges and universities to thrive by bringing best practices, people, processes and platforms to solve their biggest challenges. Its team of technical and strategic experts provides advisory and strategic services, comprehensive managed IT services, on-demand IT expertise, IT leadership and staff augmentation, and IT project management to campuses across the United States.

About Cloud County Community College

Founded in 1965, Cloud County Community College serves the educational needs of 12 counties in north central Kansas. The first campus was located in Concordia; however, services are provided at 29 other sites, including the Geary County Campus in Junction City, Kansas.

Courses and programs are offered in the traditional liberal arts and in selected career fields. In addition to the educational offerings, a wide range of student activities, including intercollegiate athletics, are offered to the student body.

The College is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.