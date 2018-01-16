Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.3 Million Production Order for Solid-State Power Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 16, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received an order for more than $1.3 million for Solid-State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) for use in an airborne In Flight Connectivity (IFC) system.

"This order is for the increasingly active IFC market, and further extends an ongoing production run,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Customers have embraced the high reliability and efficiency of our GaN technology and value the added benefit of small size and weight, especially for airborne systems.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 51 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL