Monroe Capital Provides $80 Million Credit Facility to National Credit Center, an Affiliate of SNH Capital Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) and SNH Capital Partners I, LP (“SNH”) are pleased to announce the funding of an $80 million senior credit facility to National Credit Center (“NCC”), an SNH portfolio company. Monroe acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of the transaction.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada and founded in 1996, NCC is a leading provider of comprehensive data, software and marketing solutions that enable automotive dealers to increase sales, drive user engagement, and improve operational efficiencies. NCC’s state-of-the-art data solutions include a range of credit and compliance solutions; its automotive software solutions include TradeVue, CreditVue and EZ APP.

“Monroe delivered a first-rate source of liquidity for NCC to execute on its strategic initiatives and for our investors,” remarked Jevin Sackett, CEO and Managing Director at SNH.

“Monroe is excited to partner with SNH on this transaction. Monroe has built an outstanding track record in providing financial sponsors with debt capital on the best, risk-adjusted market terms,” commented Ted Koenig, President & CEO at Monroe.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and special situations investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers and private equity sponsors. Investment types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management and private equity sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Monroe has been recognized by Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2016 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit monroecap.com.

About SNH

Founded in 1996, SNH is a U.S.-based, private equity investor dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the lower middle-market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH’s portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management and energy sectors. For more information, please visit snhinc.com.