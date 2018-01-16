Intermountain Healthcare Partners with Newport Credentialing Solutions to Provide Cloud-Based Provider Enrollment Software and Services

LYNBROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newport Credentialing Solutions, the industry’s leading provider of cloud-based credentialing and provider enrollment software and services, today announced that it has partnered with Intermountain Healthcare. Newport was selected to manage the provider enrollment process for Intermountain’s extensive network of more than 1,400 employed primary care and secondary care physicians. Intermountain is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system with 22 hospitals and 185 clinics which set the standard for high quality healthcare throughout the Mid-West.

“A well-managed provider enrollment program has a direct and positive impact on patient and physician satisfaction. Additionally, with the right cloud-based tools and expertise, focusing on provider enrollment can significantly enhance revenue,” said Scott Friesen, CEO, Newport Credentialing Solutions. “Intermountain’s relentless focus on improving patient outcomes and the physician experience is key to their success. We are honored to be a part of Intermountain’s mission and look forward to a long, successful partnership.”

Newport offers industry defining cloud-based credentialing and provider enrollment software and services. Newport’s powerful blend of software and highly trained staff provide clients with a unique offering that improves the management of their credentialing life cycle. Newport ’s focus on cloud-based bundled software and services enables clients to manage both the operational and financial aspects of their credentialing life cycle. The result is improve patient outcomes, physician experience, and revenue.

To learn more about Newport’s credentialing and provider enrollment software and services, please visit www.newportcredentialing.com.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 22 hospitals, a broad range of clinics and services, about 1,400 employed primary care and secondary care physicians at more than 185 clinics in the Intermountain Medical Group, and health insurance plans from SelectHealth.

About Newport Credentialing Solutions

Newport Credentialing Solutions is the nation’s premier provider of cloud-based software and services dedicated to the credentialing and provider enrollment life cycle. Newport provides cloud-based software and services to some of the largest academic medical centers, health systems, and multi-specialty group practices in the United States.