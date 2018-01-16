Panalpina World Transport Selects Tradeshift for Supply Chain Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeshift, the world’s largest business commerce platform, has been selected by Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: PWTN) to help digitalize its global procure-to-pay process.

The Swiss-based transportation and logistics services company will connect with its suppliers on Tradeshift’s cloud-based commerce solution to digitize accounts payable processes such as global e-invoicing, and enable capabilities that add value to trading partners, such as supply chain financing, dynamic discounting, and private marketplaces.

Panalpina’s goals with Tradeshift include reducing costs, processing time, increasing transparency, and enabling real-time collaboration--particularly with its ocean-carrier suppliers for greater efficiency, and agility.

