Fluor Awarded Contract for Shell Penguins Offshore UK Project in North Sea

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company was awarded a contract by Shell for the engineering, procurement and fabrication of Shell’s Penguins floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“We are pleased to partner with Shell in the UK as they make this significant investment in their North Sea operations,” said Jim Brittain, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “We leveraged Fluor’s full range of integrated solutions to drive down the project’s costs and our fabrication capabilities were a clear differentiator. This award demonstrates Fluor’s ability to design, fabricate and deliver high-quality, capital-efficient offshore facilities globally.”

Fluor has full responsibility for the design, fabrication and delivery of the pre-commissioned FPSO to the North Sea. The FPSO will have a production capacity of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and can store up to 400,000 barrels. The FPSO will be designed to operate continuously for 20 years without dry docking and will help extend the life of the Penguins oil and gas fields.

The project will be led by Fluor’s Manila, Philippines office and follows Fluor’s successful delivery of the Malampaya Phase 3 Project in the Philippines.

“The Malampaya project was recognized with Fluor’s highest award for excellence in execution and demonstrated a great focus on safety, quality and delivery,” said Ken Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. “This level of performance enabled us to win the Penguins project and we fully expect to deliver the same level of success on this project for Shell.”

