Neverfail Builds New Private Cloud Disaster Recovery Service With Tintri

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNTR), a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced Neverfail, a global cloud IT service provider, has developed a comprehensive Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) platform with a secure private cloud built on Tintri’s all-flash storage solution for replication. The new DRaaS solution connects Tintri storage solutions at customer sites and at Neverfail’s data center for data to be quickly replicated and restored over a private cloud in the case of a disaster or emergency.

The joint solution incorporates a Tintri T5000 in Neverfail’s data center to replicate with the customer’s Tintri storage device, enabling images to be easily and quickly restored to Neverfail’s private cloud and data center. Customers can use the solution to reduce spending on purchasing and managing onsite DR solutions.

“Working with Tintri, Neverfail can now deliver a private cloud DR infrastructure that helps our shared customers reduce capital expenses by up to 10X and reduce significantly the ongoing costs of maintaining and managing onsite DR infrastructures.” said Scott Buchanan, CMO at Tintri. “Customers can also maintain and leverage their investments in Tintri storage for fast and easy data replication to the Neverfail cloud.”

Neverfail recently deployed their DRaaS solution with Planview, a global leader in work and resource management (WRM) solutions, based in Austin, Texas. Planview was seeking a replacement for their existing cloud-based disaster recovery service that met the extremely high level of security and compliance required for a hosted application. By leveraging the Tintri T5000 for replication, Neverfail helped Planview improve operational expenses.

“The Neverfail DR private cloud—that leverages Tintri all-flash storage and software—helped Planview reduce significantly the ongoing costs of maintaining and managing our own DR infrastructure,” said Beth Weeks, Planview’s chief information officer.

“We’re making more investments in Tintri to create a multi-tenant environment for a DR site that is ready to go for Tintri customers around the world,” said Kevin McCarthy, Neverfail CTO. “Through our joint work with Tintri, we’ve developed a solution for any Tintri customer who doesn’t have their own DR site in place or wants to replace an existing infrastructure. Planview was the first of many deployments in the making.”

