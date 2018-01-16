Tyler Technologies to Provide Suite of Solutions to the Village of Wellington, Florida

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the village of Wellington, Florida, for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) and EnerGov™ solutions. The agreement includes financial, human resources, and revenue management provided by Munis, as well as EnerGov’s Licensing & Regulatory and Permitting & Land Management suites.

The village was previously working across multiple, disparate systems, sometimes even using manual spreadsheets to track important data. The use of “shadow” systems to support its processes created inefficiencies within departments. After a thorough review, the village selected Tyler’s Munis and EnerGov to provide a fully integrated solution with the required built-in functionality to replace and upgrade the current systems. Munis and EnerGov will also help improve data analysis, increase efficiency among users, and significantly reduce manual processes.

“We’re excited to begin integrating these innovative software solutions that are evergreen, cloud-based, and mobile across multiple platforms into our day-to-day operations. Our goal is to improve our customer and vendor access with increased mobility and productivity for our staff. It’s also another step towards becoming more efficient, accessible, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our residents,” said Paul Schofield, village manager for Wellington.

“We look forward to working with Wellington to bring them a fully integrated solution to manage important documents and data,” said Andy Teed, president of Tyler’s Enterprise Group. “Combining two robust Tyler solutions – Munis and EnerGov – will not only advance the village’s processes, but will also bring increased efficiency to its staff.”

The Village of Wellington is near West Palm Beach in southeast Florida, and has a population of almost 62,000.

