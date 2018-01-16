Premium Retail Services Makes Strategic Moves in Acquiring Merchandising Company Premier Concepts; Appointing Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As one of only five companies in the industry to have earned Walmart’s Preferred Service Provider designation, Premium Retail Services (Premium) is strengthening its approach to Walmart merchandising by acquiring Premier Concepts (Premier) – a Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart merchandising company.

Founded in 1995 with a strategic mission to provide manufacturers with exceptional representation of their products at Walmart Supercenters, Premier has become an industry leader in providing retail merchandising, supply chain solutions, predictive analytics, category management and headquarter assistance to Walmart suppliers.

Premier’s proprietary Smartcom technology enables the team to take action on key sales driving opportunities store-by-store, item-by-item, while driving predictive analytics that empower replenishment professionals to not only identify areas of opportunity, but also to drive sales at Walmart.

Premium Owner and CEO Brian Travers explains, “Our acquisition of Premier Concepts represents an opportunity to partner with likeminded professionals who are committed to providing world-class solutions for their clients. We are so excited to welcome Premier to the Premium family.”

Premium has also announced the promotion of Bill Campbell from President of Sales and Marketing to Chief Operating Officer – a move to foster further innovation and evolution in the company’s approach to sales, marketing, client services and operations. Prior to joining Premium in 2014, Bill was President of U.S. Sales at LeapFrog – a valued long-term Premium client – where he helped drive the brand to household prominence. Bill has also held leadership roles with LEGO.

Of the promotion, Premium Owner and CEO Kevin Travers says, “As Premium continues to grow, we recognize the need to empower key leaders to help us accelerate in driving the business forward. Bill’s experience and integrity made him a natural choice as our first COO.”

