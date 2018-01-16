M24Seven Partners with ZeroBounce to Verify Email Lists and Improve Deliverability

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M24Seven, one of Europe’s best connectivity and internet infrastructure providers, recently partnered with leading email validation system ZeroBounce to verify email lists and improve deliverability. The new alliance helps M24Seven customers build a more consistent sender reputation and supports them in their marketing efforts.

Email remains the prevalent form of communication in the business sector, with the average office worker now receiving 120 emails per day. According to the Radicati Group, in 2018, business email will reach a peak of 139.4 billion emails sent and received, on a daily basis. However, around half of those emails never make it into the inbox of the designated recipients. Companies are therefore taking additional measures to ensure their emails are being delivered, given the importance of email deliverability in critical communication. Currently, the most efficient and relevant measure is for marketers to have their email list cleaned by a dependable email validation system. M24Seven recommends ZeroBounce to help customers boost sender reputation and deliverability.

Paul Pintiliescu, European Director of M24Seven, says of the partnership: “With the growing emailing activity around the globe, we believe any company sending large numbers of emails should verify the email lists periodically. We recommend ZeroBounce as the most reliable email validation system, as the assets they provide are outstanding. Thanks to ZeroBounce, our hosting customers will improve their IP address reputation and inbox reachability, and will be able to build better brands.”

Speaking about the new collaboration, ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase explained: "Our goal is to be of service to businesses of all sizes that are struggling with email deliverability issues. Starting today, M24Seven’s clients have healthier databases and will significantly improve inbox delivery rates. We are excited about this partnership and about the contribution that we make to the fast-changing email marketing landscape.”

Apart from removing invalid email addresses, ZeroBounce also eliminates spam traps and known email complainers from databases. Furthermore, the system adds valuable information to email lists, like the country and age of the provided email addresses, as well as the owners’ name and gender. With the growing need for email personalization, this specific feature provides tremendous benefit. According to Smart Insight, 2018 will extend the insight, practices, and trends of large companies in A/B testing, multi-channel campaigns, and automated communication to small and medium enterprises. This further expands the need for tools offered by ZeroBounce in helping companies increase deliverability while keeping sending scores high.

As the 2018 AFFY Award Winner for outstanding internet achievement, ZeroBounce continues to set the benchmark in email validation and verification technology and security. ZeroBounce is a trusted tool that many customers rely on, as indicated on review sites such as My Brand Review and Accu Web Hosting.

About ZeroBounce.net

Created by a team of top-notch professionals, ZeroBounce is a major email verification service dedicated to e-mail bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, e-mail data append and advanced security. Marketers who are using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98% accuracy rate. International journalists and bloggers specialized in software development have named ZeroBounce “the best email validation system available.”

About M24seven.com

Established in 2003, M24Seven is UK’s most reputable connectivity and internet infrastructure provider and one of Europe’s best. With six offices and 250 employees across the UK and Europe, M24Seven is connected to over 16 global internet exchange points, including New York, London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Bucharest. The company provides a wide range of solutions, focusing on web hosting, network and data security.