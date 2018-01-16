CORRECTING Three Classic Nintendo 3DS Games Are Now Only $19.99 Each

Starting on Feb. 5, Ultimate NES Remix is joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting on Feb. 5, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting on Feb. 5, Super Mario 3D Land is joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting on Feb. 5, Super Mario 3D Land and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, two of the most acclaimed Nintendo 3DS games of all time, and Ultimate NES Remix, a wildly fun mashup of classic NES games starring classic Nintendo characters, are joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99 each.

Starting on Feb. 5, Super Mario 3D Land and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, two of the most acclaimed Nintendo 3DS games of all time, and Ultimate NES Remix, a wildly fun mashup of classic NES games starring classic Nintendo characters, are joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99 each.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the first paragraph, captions and video, the date should be Feb. 5 (instead of Feb. 3).

Please replace the video and captions with the accompanying corrected video and captions.

The corrected release reads:

THREE CLASSIC NINTENDO 3DS GAMES ARE NOW ONLY $19.99 EACH

Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and Ultimate NES Remix Join the Nintendo Selects Library

Starting on Feb. 5, Super Mario 3D Land and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, two of the most acclaimed Nintendo 3DS games of all time, and Ultimate NES Remix, a wildly fun mashup of classic NES games starring classic Nintendo characters, are joining the Nintendo Selects library and will be available at a suggested retail price of only $19.99 each.

The Nintendo Selects library features a wide variety of games for various Nintendo systems, which can each be purchased for the suggested retail price of only $19.99. In addition to the newly added Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and Ultimate NES Remix games, other games in the library include classics like Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, Mario & Luigi: Dream Team and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. For a full listing of games in the Nintendo Selects library, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-selects.

“For people that received a Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo 2DS system as a holiday gift, these three games are ideal ways to start their gaming library,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to offer these must-have games for a new, low price.”

In Super Mario 3D Land, players run, jump and power up with Mario through multiple colorful worlds. The game is a fun combination of 3D gameplay combined with the more traditional linear designs of classic 2D Super Mario games.

Set in the world of the classic Super NES game The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds continues the adventure of the legendary hero of Hyrule. In this critically acclaimed tale, Link can transform into a living painting to cross into a dark parallel world, travel along walls and solve challenging puzzles.

Fans who love retro games and the NES Classic Edition system will also love Ultimate NES Remix, which features rapid-fire challenges and mashups from some of the most recognizable games on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Players take on creative and nostalgic challenges from classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!!

Anyone looking to play these games on a shiny new system can pick up one of the many systems in the Nintendo 3DS family:

A white-and-red Nintendo 2DS system pre-loaded with the New Super Mario Bros. 2 game is available at a suggested retail price of $79.99.*

game is available at a suggested retail price of $79.99.* A blue-and-black Nintendo 2DS system pre-loaded with the Mario Kart 7 game is available at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

game is available at a suggested retail price of $79.99. A white-and-orange New Nintendo 2DS XL system that plays all Nintendo 3DS games in 2D is available at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

A black-and-turquoise New Nintendo 2DS XL system is also available at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

The space-themed New Galaxy Style New Nintendo 3DS XL is available at a suggested retail price of $199.99.

Remember that Nintendo 3DS family of systems features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

*Nintendo 2DS plays Nintendo 3DS games in 2D only.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.5 billion video games and more than 710 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com/, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.