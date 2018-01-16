European Car Manufacturer Drives Security Analytics Success With Splunk

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering “aha” moments from machine data, announced that Daimler, the German automotive group, will replace its legacy SIEM with Splunk® Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security (ES). The group will use Splunk ES as its nerve center for security analytics to gain security insights across the entire organization, including business critical environments such as vehicle systems and manufacturing lines. The company chose Splunk over open source alternatives as part of its strategy to buy best-of-breed solutions rather than build things in house.

The automotive group will use Splunk ES to analyze multiple terabytes of data each day. The team expects to reduce security investigation times from hours to seconds, utilising visualizations to improve analysts’ ability to explore and interrogate data as well as help spot and respond to issues more quickly to limit any potential impact to the business. By committing to a Splunk Enterprise Adoption Agreement (EAA), the company is able to plan security for the future while benefiting from Splunk’s predictable pricing. The flexibility of the Splunk platform was also important; the group expects to realize future value from traditional IT use cases as well as in newly developed digital applications and services, like gaining insights into its connected car fleet or in Industry 4.0 projects.

“As digitization continues to transform industries and create new sources of security-relevant data, security strategies need to be built upon a strong data foundation. SIEM solutions should utilize advanced analytics to ensure they are helping to combat the sophisticated wave of threats we are currently seeing,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of Security Markets, Splunk. “This is a great example of an organization taking an analytics-driven approach. With Splunk software, the group can leverage out-of-the box content to quickly identify and visualize threats and get the real-time answers they need to keep the business secure.”

For more information on Splunk ES, visit the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns machine data into answers. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to solve their toughest IT, Internet of Things and security challenges. Join millions of passionate users and discover your “aha” moment with Splunk today: http://www.splunk.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook

Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2018 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.