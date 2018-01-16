Messagepoint Inc. Announces Reseller Agreement with Canon Solutions America Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Messagepoint Inc., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market, announced today it has entered into a reseller agreement with Canon Solutions America Inc., a provider of industry leading enterprise, production and large format printing solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Canon Solutions America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., will offer Messagepoint Inc.’s hybrid-cloud software customer communications platform, Messagepoint, within its existing CCM market.

Working with Messagepoint®, enterprises in the insurance, financial services and healthcare industries and third-party service providers can take advantage of Canon Solutions America’s advanced printing and document management solutions, including its world-leading production inkjet technologies, to help drive more personalized, relevant content to customers through a variety of channels.

“We are committed to developing industry-leading solutions that help foster the success of our customers and our customers’ clients, and this relationship is proof of just that,” said Ed Jansen, vice president, Professional Services, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. “Collaborating with Messagepoint allows us to expand our offering of value-added services to our customers to help them better manage their customer communications and provide their clients a fully functional user experience.”

Messagepoint meets the increasing need for enterprises to deploy an easy-to-implement platform that provides solutions for common issues that organizations face when managing different types of customer communications. Legacy CCM systems that require code changes and slow the speed of business are no longer acceptable. With Messagepoint, business users can control the entire lifecycle of their content, rules and workflow without depending on IT.

“With solid industry experience and an unwavering commitment to helping its customers improve their workflow efficiencies, Canon Solutions America provides the perfect fit for integrating Messagepoint with its own value-added services,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO, Messagepoint Inc. “We are excited to align ourselves with companies like Canon Solutions America that share our vision to deliver superior solutions for managing critical customer communications across the enterprise.”

About Messagepoint Inc.

Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Canon Solutions America

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs through high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit www.csa.canon.com.