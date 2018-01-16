MicroPact Global Alliance Program Retooled to Accelerate Revenue Growth for Public Sector Integrators

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroPact, the global leader in Data-First™ case management and business process management (BPM) software, today announced the launch of its enhanced Global Alliance partner program, under the direction of channel expert Barb Huelskamp. The new program equips services companies and system integrators to deliver enterprise solutions on entellitrak®, MicroPact’s FedRAMPSM accredited, low-code application development platform for case management. In August 2016 Gartner described the case management software market as “an $8 billion untapped opportunity.”

“We are investing in our partners with a program backed by incentives, training, and tools that give partners a blueprint for success deploying entellitrak-based solutions in the public sector,” said Huelskamp, who has a 25-year record driving revenue growth via channel and sales management. “With this program, partners can better differentiate their professional service offerings, expand their customer reach, enter new markets, and build recurring revenue streams.”

Platinum partner NTT DATA Federal Services has repeatedly leveraged entellitrak to deploy enterprise solutions for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of the Navy.

“entellitrak is an excellent low-code application development platform for many of our federal case management deployments,” said Thomas Betro, Vice President, NTT DATA Federal Services. “Because it’s architected for the workflow, infrastructure, and support needs of the public sector, it enables us to rapidly deliver improved performance at a lower cost. The enhanced Global Alliance program clearly demonstrates MicroPact’s commitment to helping us expand our success with this flexible platform.”

About the MicroPact Global Alliance

The MicroPact Global Alliance is a tiered program with four levels of participation — Ready, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each milestone a partner reaches and opportunity they register earns points, helping them advance toward higher partner program levels, benefits, and license discounts.

Partner program members receive:

A Global Alliance Manager to help partners get the most out of the program

Access to the Partner Portal along with sales tools and marketing collateral to better engage prospects and improve their close ratio

Technical training to ensure that developers can capitalize fully on the power and flexibility of the entellitrak platform

A 180-day PaaS developer sandbox environment for five concurrent users, so teams can become self-sufficient in developing and deploying entellitrak solutions

In addition to technical, sales, and marketing support, partners benefit from the domain expertise captured within MicroPact’s practice areas and application suites:

Justice and Law Enforcement

Regulatory Licensing and Enforcement

Health, Human Services, and Benefits

Human Capital Management

Court Management

“Nurturing committed, capable partners that share our passion for using entellitrak to transform government is essential to MicroPact’s growth strategy,” said Kris Collo, CEO of MicroPact. “The structure and incentives of the Global Alliance program will accelerate each partner’s ability to capture business in the lucrative case management market.”

For more information about the MicroPact Global Alliance and to apply online, visit https://www.micropact.com/micropact-global-alliance/.

About entellitrak

entellitrak is a low-code application development platform for case management and business process management. Whether based on-premises or in the cloud, its Data-First™ approach allows it to be implemented immediately and configured continuously, enabling customers to get to work quickly while keeping costs low.

About MicroPact

For nearly four decades, MicroPact has focused on engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual renewal rate.

About NTT DATA Federal

NTT DATA Federal provides IT solutions and program management services to support Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement, Defense, Intelligence, Civilian, and Homeland Security organizations. NTT DATA is firmly committed to helping government organization’s deliver, Better IT. Better Government. To accomplish this, NTT DATA leverages a deep mission understanding and proven technical capabilities, to simplify IT systems, enhance workflow, and reduce operational costs.