Andersen Global Continues Expansion in Dubai with GN Global Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global is pleased to announce an added presence in Dubai via a Collaboration Agreement with GN Global Consulting, a tax firm led by Partner Abdul Wahid Nagda. GN Global Consulting is an affiliate of Griffin Nagda, one of the oldest independent accounting firms in Dubai. The collaboration with GN Global Consulting demonstrates Andersen’s larger expansion strategy in the Middle East.

Abdul Wahid Nagda commented, “We have built our reputation based on quality, integrity, and providing superior services, and we look forward to working with a firm that shares these same values. The collaboration with Andersen Global will help us develop better solutions and provide even more outstanding cross-border services to our clientele.”

GN Global Consulting provides a range of tax services to both businesses and individuals within the United Arab Emirates and across the globe. The firm specializes in strategic tax planning, international tax consulting, U.S. tax consulting and filing, and estate and trusts consulting as well as assistance in registration and compliance with the recently issued regulations pertaining to VAT in the UAE.

“The terrain is changing in the Middle East as many countries are introducing tax regimes. It is becoming increasingly important that we expand and develop our practice in this region. The addition of GN Global Consulting extends our ability to take advantage of these opportunities and provide best-in-class services in this market,” remarked Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “GN Global Consulting has an excellent reputation in Dubai and we are fortunate that Azim and his colleagues are joining our organization.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 84 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.