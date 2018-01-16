Air Techniques Donates to Helping Haitian Angels

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental equipment, has donated a VacStar 20 Wet Vacuum System to the Helping Haitian Angels (HHA) KAV Dental Clinic.

The Helping Haitian Angels (HHA), a non-profit Christian organization, was founded by Bill and Debbie Harvey in 2008. HHA serves 65 children that live at the orphanage, 45 Haitian staff members that work there along with their families, and 100 children from the surrounding village that come to the school at the orphanage. Among these services, HHA also operates the KAV Dental Clinic which opened in 2016.

“Giving back to the dental community and the organizations which serve it is an important service for us here at Air Techniques,” said Patrick Strohkirch, Air Techniques Director of Special Markets. “Air Techniques is committed to playing an active role within the dental community.”

Air Techniques is the leading and largest manufacturer of dental vacuum systems in North America. Currently, there are four different vacuum system models that Air Techniques offers. Mojave and Mojave LT which are dry vacuum systems and VacStar and VacStar NEO, which are both wet ring vacuum systems. Air Techniques vacuum systems can equip the smallest practices to large clinics with up to 60 simultaneous users.

For more information on Air Techniques, please visit www.airtechniques.com. Become a fan of Air Techniques on Facebook and follow the company on Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about HHA please visit www.helpinghaitianangels.org.