McKesson Ventures Donates $10,000 to Alzheimer’s Association

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Ventures, the venture capital arm of McKesson Corporation, today announced that it has donated $10,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of its former portfolio company ClearCare, the market leading SaaS and mobile platform for home care agencies. Since launching in 2014, McKesson Ventures has established a portfolio of over 18 companies that are working to positively change the global healthcare landscape. For any future positive exits, McKesson Ventures intends to donate a portion of the financial return to a charitable organization of the portfolio company’s choosing.

“Our Ventures program is ultimately focused on helping develop and scale innovations that will improve the lives of patients and their caregivers and the efficiency and quality of our healthcare system,” said Tom Rodgers, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at McKesson Ventures. “This approach further demonstrates our commitment to the ecosystem of entrepreneurs and partner organizations that share our conviction. We are pleased to have the opportunity to double down on ClearCare’s mission.”

ClearCare is a leading innovator in home care technology and serves over 4,000 home care agencies representing 400,000 caregivers and 350,000 seniors, many of whom are providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s. According to recently released estimates from the National Institutes of Health, six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today and that number is forecasted to more than double to 15 million by 2060. In addition to providing the software and technology to efficiently care for this growing population, ClearCare has made other charitable contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. These efforts have included donation drives and participation in local chapter events like The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We are thrilled that McKesson Ventures made this donation and that they gave us the opportunity to nominate the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Geoff Nudd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClearCare. “We are grateful to McKesson Ventures for all of their support, both for our business during the early stages and our mission.”

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research, and the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the world. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research and to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

To learn more about McKesson Ventures’ portfolio, visit our website: http://ventures.mckesson.com/

About McKesson Ventures: McKesson Ventures is a strategic venture firm backed by McKesson Corporation focusing on early and growth stage companies. McKesson Ventures targets companies that both catalyze and benefit from the key changes taking place in the U.S. health care landscape. McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE 500, is a health care services and information technology company dedicated to making the business of health care run better. We work with payers, hospitals, physician offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that help deliver better care to patients in every setting. Visit www.mckessonventures.com to learn more.

About ClearCare

ClearCare is the industry leading home care technology platform and serves over 4,000 home care agencies representing 400,000 caregivers and 350,000 seniors. Our rapid growth in customers is driven by our innovative SaaS and mobile platform that helps manage all home care agency business functions, including scheduling, billing, payroll, senior-to-caregiver matching, CRM, HR, reporting, and point-of-care management. ClearCare makes the business of home care administration intuitive, efficient, and paper-free. Learn more about ClearCare here: clearcareonline.com