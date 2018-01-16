BHP Selects Jacobs to Deliver Engineering Services for New Nickel Sulphate Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded an engineering services contract from BHP for a new nickel sulphate facility located at the company’s Kwinana Nickel Refinery in Western Australia. The new facility is being designed to produce 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of nickel sulphate hexahydrate, with the option to increase processing capacity to 200,000 tpa. At full capacity, the plant will process 44,000 tonnes of nickel powder and be the world’s largest nickel sulphate facility. The nickel sulphate produced at the facility will be used in batteries.

“Jacobs 50-year relationship with BHP coupled with our 40-year history developing nickel and cobalt mining projects ideally positions us to support the company’s new nickel sulphate facility,” said Jacobs Mining, Minerals and Technology Senior Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berryman. “Our unique capabilities in this sector will help ensure BHP’s nickel sulphate facility is a success in supporting the battery market.”

In addition to supporting the development of the new nickel sulphate facility, Jacobs is delivering engineering and consulting services to BHP across its portfolio of assets, including the South Flank Iron Ore Mine development project in Western Australia, which is subject to board approval.

BHP is a world-leading resources company. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and employs more than 60,000 people globally in the minerals, oil and gas industries.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in combined revenue and a talent force more than 74,000 strong, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management’s current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.