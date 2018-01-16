SuperConcepts Uses Progress to Drive its Digital Transformation Strategy

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and deployment technologies, today announced that SuperConcepts, an Australian provider of software and services for self-managed super funds (SMSF), is standardizing on multiple Progress® technologies in order to drive its digital transformation efforts.

“We’ve been through eight acquisitions and had many overlapping systems. We needed to consolidate onto the best platforms for our business,” said Kurt Groeneveld, Chief Technical Officer, SuperConcepts. “We’ve used Progress® OpenEdge® for our application backend for many years because of its reliability, so standardizing on OpenEdge technology across the board was an easy choice. We’ve also added several of Progress’ newer capabilities to deliver the modern features our customers demand.”

The Australian superannuation (or pension) industry has undergone remarkable change, and today’s consumers not only demand anytime anywhere access to their financial accounts, they expect the most modern digital experiences on any type of device.

As part of its effort to deliver customized digital experiences to its customers, SuperConcepts selected the Progress® Sitefinity™ web content management platform to enable a responsive web experience with machine-learning-driven personalization of content and experiences. It also selected the Progress® Telerik® developer tools to enable customers to rapidly create mobile application interfaces that offer a rich experience to end customers.

“Offering modern digital customer experiences across any device type is of critical importance to our customers. With Progress’ Sitefinity and Telerik technologies, we are able to deliver on this need across web and mobile platforms,” continued Groeneveld. “Progress has been a long time trusted partner for us, and their vision for the future of applications is perfectly aligned with where we and our customers want to go.”

“To stay competitive, organizations today need to deliver the most modern and engaging web and mobile experiences, and the mission-critical systems behind them need to offer world-class reliability, security and availability,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “SuperConcepts is a great example of how an organization can reach new levels of success and growth by offering both systems of record and systems of engagement that enable their customers to acquire, retain and serve customers at world-class levels.”

For more details about the SuperConcepts story, click here or view additional customer successes at https://www.progress.com/customers.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+

Read the Progress blog

About SuperConcepts

SuperConcepts is a leading provider of self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) administration, software and education services to SMSF trustees, accountants and financial advisers, servicing more than 40,000 funds. SuperConcepts comprises a number of sub-brands including AMP SMSF, Ascend, Cavendish, Multiport, Justsuper, SuperConcepts, SuperIQ, superMate, yourSMSF and a part ownership of Class Ltd. Find out more at www.superconcepts.com.au.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications, that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and 2 million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, OpenEdge, Telerik, and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.