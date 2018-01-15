Adelphia Gateway Files Application with FERC for Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity

WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the conclusion of its successful binding open season, Adelphia Gateway, LLC filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) seeking a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing the acquisition, construction and operation of an existing 84-mile pipeline and related facilities in Pennsylvania. FERC is the independent administrative agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas.

“ Today’s filing with FERC is another step forward for Adelphia Gateway,” said Stephen Westhoven, chief operating officer of New Jersey Resources. “ This important project will utilize existing infrastructure to provide greater access to clean, safe, affordable natural gas to underserved markets in the greater Philadelphia region.”

Announced in November 2017, Adelphia Gateway, a subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, NYSE: NJR, entered into an agreement to purchase and operate the Pennsylvania-based pipeline system with interconnections at Texas Eastern Transmission, LLC in Bucks County and Columbia Gas Transmission in Northampton County to Marcus Hook in Delaware County. Adelphia Gateway will repurpose the southern 50-mile portion of the pipeline to provide natural gas to the region. The northern 34-mile section of the pipeline, extending from Bucks County to Northampton County, was converted to deliver natural gas in 1996.

Once complete, Adelphia Gateway will be able to transport an incremental 250,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day, approximately 91 million dekatherms per year, providing a direct and flexible path for delivering locally produced natural gas to growing and underserved markets in southeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

Pending receipt of all the necessary permits and regulatory actions, Adelphia Gateway expects the project to be placed into service in early 2019.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 315 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 315 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its stake in Dominion Midstream Partners, L.P., as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its stake in Dominion Midstream Partners, L.P., as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

