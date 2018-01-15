BloomNet® Announces November 2017 Winner of its “Send it Forward” Sweepstakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local retail businesses embody the heartbeat of towns large and small across America, in many cases serving generations of families. In addition to providing personalized service, among the reasons why local retailers are a vital part of the fabric of their communities is their commitment to giving back.

BloomNet®, an international wire service and world-class business solutions provider, proudly celebrates local businesses...in particular retail florists. As a way of underscoring all that flower shops do for their communities and to embrace the spirit of giving, BloomNet created its “Send it Forward” Sweepstakes.

When BloomNet Florists sent wire orders through BloomNet between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017, they were automatically entered in the Sweepstakes with an opportunity to win a $3,000 donation made by BloomNet to the local charity of the winning florist’s choice. The more orders florists sent the more entries they received into the Sweepstakes.

Capturing the Grand Prize as the November 2017 winner of the “Send it Forward” Sweepstakes was Suzanne’s Flowers & Gifts of Granite Falls, North Carolina, owned by Theresa Kiziah. Ms. Kiziah has chosen Whitnel Pentecostal Holiness Church of Lenior, NC to receive the $3,000 donation. BloomNet has also donated floral bouquets valued at up to $500 to be used for local donation to a local rest home. Suzanne’s Flowers & Gifts and their “Cupid Squad” will help share the love within their community by handing out Valentine’s Day Bouquets to residents of the local rest home on February 12, 2018.

“All of us at BloomNet are excited to congratulate Theresa Kiziah as the November Grand Prize winner in our Send It Forward Sweepstakes and we thank all the florists who participated in the Sweepstakes,” said Mark Nance, AAF, President of BloomNet. “Complementing their extraordinary gift for floral artistry and their unwavering dedication to satisfying their customers, BloomNet Florists are among the most caring people to be found anywhere...always eager to give back to the communities they serve.”

