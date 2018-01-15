Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Closes the Purchase of a 408-Unit Multifamily Property in Colorado

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated and closed the purchase of Après Apartments, a 408-unit multifamily property located in Aurora, Colorado, an eastern suburb of Denver. Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from David Neboyskey, assistant vice president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC, Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

Located at 1503 South Galena Way, Après Apartments consists of 17 three-story buildings with 196 one-bedroom and 212 two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a recently renovated clubhouse, fitness center, resident lounge, two swimming pools and a pet park. Units feature walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, fireplace and a private balcony or patio.

“Well-situated in Aurora, Après Apartments is located within the desirable Cherry Creek school district and offers residents with quick access to the Denver Tech Center, Buckley Air Force Base, the Denver business district and the University of Denver,” said Cosenza. “Its strong demographics and ideal location, coupled with our knowledge of the market, made this property an excellent example of the type of multifamily acquisitions we continue to seek out.”

As of December 15, 2017, the property was 95 percent occupied.

With this transaction, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has now completed the acquisition of 5,067 units in the Denver metro area. To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than $45 billion of purchases including single-tenant properties, medical office buildings, retail properties and a total of more than $5 billion in apartments.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored or managed by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation or its subsidiaries (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.