TRC Professional Solutions Creates Platinum Channel Partnership with Steele Technology Partners

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steele Technology Partners is pleased to announce an exclusive channel partnership with TRC Professional Solutions, a division of TRC Staffing Services. Steele Technology Partners is a veteran-owned, full-service IT staffing agency based in Atlanta. Steele’s clients range from start-ups to the Fortune 500.

“Creating business is critical, but even more critical is delivering top quality candidates quickly,” said Ricky Steele, CEO and Co-Founder, Steele Technology Partners. “When looking for a partner, it was vital for us to not only partner with one of the industry leaders in IT staffing, but with a company that has the historical success, ethics, market knowledge and business strategy that align with ours.”

TRC Professional Solutions has earned the Inavero Best in Staffing Award for Clients and Candidates for the last seven years. As part of TRC Staffing Services, the professional solutions group has also been ranked #36 out of 250 on the 2017 Forbes Best Recruiting Firms list.

“We are excited about the addition of Steele Technology Partners as a channel partner for our Professional Solutions division and the opportunities it presents,” said Brian Robinson, President and CEO, TRC Staffing Services. “TRC is selective about who we partner with, as we are focused on helping our customers build their businesses and helping our employees build their futures. The addition of a few select channel partners is TRC Professional Solutions’ next step as it continues its strong growth within the marketplace and in North America.”

About Steele Technology Partners:

Started in 2015, Steele Technology Partners is a veteran-owned IT staffing firm in Atlanta. The company was co-founded by Ricky Steele, 12-year industry veteran. For more information about Steele Technology Partners: www.steelejobs.com.

About TRC Staffing Services:

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing solutions provider with over 37 years of industry experience. Established in 1980, TRC is one of the largest privately-held staffing firms in the country. Like his father, President and CEO Brian Robinson remains focused on the idea that the marketplace continues to need a business built on principles and values, committed to providing the highest level of service in the industry. TRC has 38 locations in 13 states, providing traditional staffing services, professional and technical staffing, and management services to some of the country's leading companies. For more information: www.trcstaffing.com.