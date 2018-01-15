Fanatics Gets Merchandise to Sports Fans Even Faster With Apex

NBA Store customers at https://store.nba.com/lockers can collect their online purchase from a self-serve locker inside New York City’s NBA store (545 Fifth Avenue at 45th Street) without waiting in line. Using Apex AnyWhere™ lockers to automate BOPIS, also known as click and collect, gives customers a faster, more streamlined order pick-up experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies™ announces a new self-serve, order pick-up program with Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, at its flagship NBA Store in New York City. Based on initial program results, Fanatics will expand the automated buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS) lockers to additional sites in 2018.

Customers can now order select items online from the NBA Store at https://store.nba.com/lockers and collect their purchase from a self-serve locker inside New York City’s NBA store (545 Fifth Avenue at 45th Street) without waiting in line. Using Apex AnyWhere™ lockers to automate BOPIS, also known as click and collect, gives customers a faster, more streamlined order pick-up experience.

“Fanatics is a new breed of retailer, designing a comprehensive, tech-infused strategy to meet the sports fan’s insatiable, on-demand expectations,” says Kent Savage, founder and CEO of Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies. “Automating order pick-up is a logical step to streamline the pick-up experience. And Fanatics is one of the first to make BOPIS work seamlessly across operations and the customer experience.”

In addition to the NBA Store, Apex will also display this innovative retail technology at the Javits Center during the National Retail Federation (NRF) show at booth 1875 through January 16, 2018.

Boosting Retail Business with Self-Serve Technology

Apex makes the pick-up process as simple as making an online purchase. Once their order is ready, the customer is notified via SMS or email with instructions on where and how to collect their purchase. Customers simply scan a barcode to open a secure locker compartment with their purchase. They do not have to stand in line and the entire transaction is complete in seconds.

More and more retailers are automating BOPIS using self-serve pick-up. It gives customers more options in how they buy, pick-up and return their purchases without adding staff. Automating BOPIS also brings customers into the store, helping increase a customer’s spend by as much as 26 percent according to Deloitte.

Fanatics is a technology-driven, consumer company that powers the Fanatics, FansEdge, Kitbag and Majestic brands, as well as the largest selection of sports collectibles and memorabilia through Fanatics Authentic. As a leading retail innovator and global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics also operates more than 300 online and offline partner stores, including the e-commerce business for all major professional sports leagues, major media brands and more than 200 collegiate team properties, including several of the biggest global soccer clubs. Fanatics’ vertical manufacturing engine is built for the on-demand economy and brings much-needed agility to the industry, better servicing today’s passionate sports fans and their growing real-time expectations with more unique and innovative products readily available across retail channels.

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is part of Apex Supply Chain Technologies — the world’s leading provider of self-serve automation for use in retail, restaurants and food service, including sports and entertainment venues. Our devices track billions of transactions to help customers worldwide benefit from our solutions. To learn more about Apex, visit us online at our website (https://www.apexsupplychain.com), on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/apex-supply-chain-technologies ) or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/apexsupplychain).