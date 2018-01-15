JDA Partners with MuleSoft to Power Seamless Connectivity for Digital Supply Chain Transformations

NEW YORK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc. today announced a simplified integration approach as part of its FLEX technology strategy that will greatly accelerate today’s digital supply chain transformations for its customers. As part of this strategy, JDA has partnered with MuleSoft, provider of the leading integration platform for building application networks. The MuleSoft Anypoint Platform™ delivers universal connectivity that allows organizations to rapidly integrate, compose and deliver new applications. JDA’s existing integration solution, called JDA Connect, will now leverage MuleSoft Anypoint to enable customers to more seamlessly connect its cloud and on-premises applications, as well as extract all types of data from any internal/external sources with the use of APIs.

JDA Connect is a fundamental part of FLEX, the overarching technology strategy for JDA’s solutions that is embedding intelligent edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning, In-memory Computing, Advanced Analytics, Application Lifecycle Management, Collaboration, Internet of Things (IoT) into the next generation of JDA’s technologies. JDA Connect specifically addresses next generation integration, which MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform will power by providing the necessary APIs, integrated business workflows and simplified IoT integrations.

“JDA is seeing growing momentum in our end-to-end supply chain proposition where the demand signal snaps through planning to execution to delivery to the customer. This requires seamless integration across applications within a hybrid cloud environment, with a mix of on-premises and cloud infrastructure. This capability, combined with the growing needs of the digital supply chain itself, means our customers are managing a global supplier or distribution network and need one view into data, processes and technology. With MuleSoft, JDA customers will benefit from the creation of an application network where integrations of their applications become ‘plug and play,’ whether they are JDA or non-JDA data sources,” said Desikan Madhavanur, JDA executive vice president and chief development officer. “MuleSoft is the leading provider in its space as JDA is the leader in ours; it made strategic sense to partner together as part of our FLEX strategy to enable next generation application and API integration across our solution portfolio.”

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform will become a key enabler of JDA Connect, where customers can seamlessly connect their JDA and non-JDA cloud and on-premises applications, and gain the broadest exposure to external data and their respective sources for comprehensive supply chain visibility. As a result, customers leveraging JDA Connect will reduce total cost of ownership and total cost of implementation, enabling faster implementations and time-to-market. Customers will leverage JDA’s open APIs to see and share data between applications and trading partners achieving a holistic view of its digital supply chain. Further, IoT integration support will enable digestion of data feeds into JDA’s cognitive algorithms to predict, plan, and respond to real-time supply chain events.

“The growing complexity of supply chains require many integrations that are time-consuming and expensive with conventional point-to-point integration approaches. MuleSoft’s API-led connectivity approach will help JDA dramatically reduce the cost, complexity, and time required to integrate JDA’s solutions into customers’ application networks, resulting in significant cost savings and faster time-to-value,” said David Chao, head of industry solutions, MuleSoft. “MuleSoft is excited about the opportunity to help JDA bring even more value to their customers by streamlining implementations and upgrades of their industry-leading supply chain applications.”

The next release of JDA Connect will incorporate MuleSoft integration and is planned for release in Q2 2018.

JDA and MuleSoft will be exhibiting at the NRF Big Retail Show, January 14-16 in NYC. Stop by JDA’s booth #2817 and MuleSoft’s booth 1073 to learn more about this exciting partnership and how APIs are accelerating the path to a digital retail platform.

