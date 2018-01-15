Brookstone to Transform the Employee Experience with Workforce Dimensions by Kronos

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Annual Convention & Expo — Brookstone, a nationwide specialty chain retailer and developer of innovative product lines will transform how it manages its workforce with Workforce Dimensions, the revolutionary new solution from Kronos Incorporated. Deemed a game changer for Brookstone, Workforce Dimensions is powered by the intelligent Kronos D5 platform and offers a breakthrough employee experience and unprecedented levels of operational insights to help Brookstone better manage its workforce.

News Facts

Providing a single workforce management platform across all U.S. and Puerto Rico locations, Brookstone is transforming its operations with a successful omnichannel strategy spanning e-commerce, retail, and wholesale business lines. The forward-thinking retailer is also focusing on transforming the employee experience with Workforce Dimensions in the following ways:

Machine learning algorithms embedded in the solution will better forecast customer demand with up to a 25 percent improvement, helping drive improved accuracy in the scheduling process.

A digital personal consultant for managers, Workforce Advisor, will automate time-consuming and repetitive requests, unburdening managers from routine administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects.

Collaborative self-scheduling tools will empower Brookstone employees with more say to select their preferred schedules and make it easier to make changes and request time off, offering a more engaging experience that simplifies work-life balance.

The first workforce management solution to incorporate a fully responsive user interface and personalized experience, Workforce Dimensions will provide the same engaging user experience across phones, tablets, and desktops – allowing employees and managers unprecedented control over how they want to consume information. This is important for Brookstone as not every employee has an email and Workforce Dimensions will allow employees and managers to communicate with easy, one-touch access to information within the solution.

Workforce Dimensions will also offer Brookstone the opportunity to focus on the productivity and engagement of its salaried workers. Previously, salaried employee productivity and engagement were not measured but with Workforce Dimensions’ ability to allocate time against projects, managers will have a better understanding of the salaried workers’ schedules, workload, and productivity.

In addition to employee engagement benefits, the embedded analytics in Workforce Dimensions will be a major productivity driver for stores and distribution centers alike. By offering in-the-moment access to key performance metrics, the solution will help Brookstone understand the effectiveness of workforce management processes and quickly and clearly identify areas for improvement.

As with many retail operations, Brookstone’s workforce increases 50-75 percent over the holiday season across stores, distribution centers, and customer care centers. In stores, seasonal peaks are predictable whereas in distribution centers, the peaks fluctuate based on website and wholesale demand. With Workforce Dimensions, these varying data feeds will be delivered into a unified platform, driving an efficient and intelligent seasonal scheduling process across the board.

With proactive compliance, Workforce Dimensions will help Brookstone manage compliance with local, state, federal, and other labor laws for its entire workforce spread across different locations.

In addition to workforce management, Brookstone will also deploy performance management, compensation management, and affordable care act management modules within Workforce Dimensions.

Ultimately, by creating more employee engagement oriented processes including schedules that give employees a say, automating routine tasks for managers, and driving overall efficiency, Brookstone will offer an unmatched employee experience with Workforce Dimensions.

Supporting Quotes

Susan McGrath, vice president, human resources, Brookstone

“Workforce Dimensions is a game changer. The solution makes routine tasks strategic so we can use it to enhance business outcomes. Most importantly, by helping us manage the workforce intelligently, the solution will enable us to engage the entire workforce like never before. We also expect a significant return on investment. For example, as soon as we implement Workforce Dimensions, we will remove the need for multiple systems to manage the workforce and that is just the beginning. The longer-term cost savings, productivity, and employee benefits will be transformational.”

Charlie DeWitt, vice president, business development, Kronos

“Brookstone is one of those retailers that truly embrace innovation and transform organizational initiatives the right way. We could not be more pleased that such a visionary is among the early adopters of our next generation workforce management solution. Workforce Dimensions was built not only with our customers in mind but directly with their assistance. Together, along with the help of industry leaders such as Brookstone, we are excited to shape the future of workforce management.”

