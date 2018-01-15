BigCommerce and Handshake Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Joint SaaS Solution for B2B Ecommerce

AUSTIN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today from the National Retail Federation’s Big Show, BigCommerce and Handshake, the leading mobile-first B2B commerce solution, announced a strategic partnership to bring a suite of enhanced B2B capabilities to BigCommerce customers worldwide. Through the partnership, businesses selling on BigCommerce will be able to leverage existing product catalogs and customer data within Handshake, enabling a wide range of B2B selling scenarios while maintaining a single source of truth for sales, inventory, pricing and orders spanning both B2C and B2B channels.

Forrester Research estimates that B2B sales will reach nearly $1.1 trillion in 2021, accounting for more than 13 percent of all US ecommerce1. BigCommerce and Handshake enable merchants with complex B2C and B2B requirements to benefit from streamlined catalog and order management, as well as a suite of new B2B features to augment B2C sales channels, greatly reducing the cost and complexity for businesses selling to both businesses and consumers simultaneously.

“A significant portion of B2B sales are still conducted manually on paper, and for brands selling both to other businesses and consumers, B2B operations are disconnected from the rest of the business, creating duplicative workflows and inefficiencies,” said Glen Coates, CEO and co-founder at Handshake. “Through our partnership with BigCommerce, merchants will now have access to a complete SaaS ecommerce solution for both B2C and B2B selling, empowering businesses to sell more efficiently while maximizing ROI from their technology investments.”

The BigCommerce-Handshake integration will provide joint customers a wide range of B2B selling tools and benefits, including:

Dedicated apps for field reps and B2B buyers. With support for both online and offline order capture, the Handshake Rep App for BigCommerce creates a seamless integration between sales rep and buyer ordering workflows. The Handshake Direct Mobile app for iOS and Android provides self-serve buyers the flexibility to place orders from the stockroom or when offline.

With support for both online and offline order capture, the Handshake Rep App for BigCommerce creates a seamless integration between sales rep and buyer ordering workflows. The Handshake Direct Mobile app for iOS and Android provides self-serve buyers the flexibility to place orders from the stockroom or when offline. Streamlined workflows and shared product attributes spanning B2C and B2B. Product attributes sync seamlessly between BigCommerce and Handshake, providing a single source of truth across both B2C and B2B channels. Once synced, Handshake orders flow back into the BigCommerce control panel, providing real-time visibility into inventory levels and orders.

Product attributes sync seamlessly between BigCommerce and Handshake, providing a single source of truth across both B2C and B2B channels. Once synced, Handshake orders flow back into the BigCommerce control panel, providing real-time visibility into inventory levels and orders. Advanced B2B ordering capabilities and pricing management. Provide B2B buyers with fast, convenient bulk order entry and instant reordering through an optimized interface. Enable support for advanced business rules, split orders, seasonal and customer-specific pricing, quantity breaks and more.

“B2B sales comprise a significant share of revenue for many BigCommerce customers, and leading retailers around the world want to deliver a cohesive shopping experience to both B2B and B2C buyers,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “Through our partnership with Handshake, we are accelerating our mission to provide the best ecommerce platform for businesses of all types and stages of growth.”

Retailers attending NRF’s Big Show can see a demo of the BigCommerce-Handshake integration by visiting booth #1035. The Handshake Rep mobile app is now available to existing customers in the BigCommerce App Marketplace. To learn more, visit: http://grow.bigcommerce.com/handshake.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 55,000 SMBs, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 20 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Proctor & Gamble, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

About Handshake

Founded in 2010, Handshake is the B2B Commerce platform that helps manufacturers and distributors grow their business by making it easy for their customers to order the right products from them, in-person and online. Handshake Rep is a mobile sales order entry app that allows sales reps to write orders faster and gives them the product and customer information they need to have more strategic customer conversations. Handshake Direct is an omnichannel B2B eCommerce solution that complements field sales reps by giving buyers the convenience of 24x7 ordering and product education through a custom B2B eCommerce portal and B2B mobile commerce app. For more information, visit https://www.handshake.com/.