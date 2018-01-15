Absorb Announces a New Partnership with LinkedIn Learning, a Provider of Best-in-Class Learning Content

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absorb LMS by Absorb Software Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based learning and performance management software for corporations and higher education institutions, today announced it has been included in the new LinkedIn Learning Integration Partner Program. This partnership enables Absorb clients to leverage the best-in-class learning content found in LinkedIn Learning in their Absorb LMS learning portals.

“Our inclusion in the exclusive LinkedIn Learning Integration Partner Program brings a significant advantage to our clients when delivering and reporting on LinkedIn Learning content seamlessly in the Absorb LMS experience,” said Craig Basford, the Director of Product Development at Absorb Software. “There’s an expectation that technology ‘just works,’ and with LinkedIn Learning and Absorb LMS, we can confidently say that’s the case.”

With a library of over 10,000 expert-led, online courses and video tutorials, and another 25-40 new courses getting added each week, LinkedIn Learning and Absorb LMS create a powerful duo for every business looking to launch or elevate their internal professional training program.

