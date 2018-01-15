Displaydata to Showcase Augmented Reality Navigation Demo with Aisle411 at NRF 2018

BRACKNELL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Displaydata, the leader in the design and supply of fully graphic electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced it has partnered with Aisle411. Aisle411 is a location services platform, that allows retailers to develop searchable store maps to help consumers better navigate through stores. Displaydata will demonstrate a mobile app at NRF that utilizes item search and more personalized augmented reality (AR) navigation features from Aisle411.

Displaydata also announced the launch of its Chroma 12.5” ESL, designed to give retailers more real estate for promotional offers and product information in-store. The augmented reality mobile app and new Chroma ESL will be on display in Displaydata booth #1411 at the 2018 NRF Big Show, January 14-16 at the Jacob Javits Center.

Bringing Personalized Augmented Reality to the Shelf Edge via a Mobile App

The AR demo allows users to search for a product by general term, specific brand name, product or UPC. Once a user finds the desired product on the app, they can tap on the item to begin navigation via a top-down view of the store and a navigation arrow shows the user’s precise location and orientation to the product. Once navigation begins, the user can search in AR mode to find all the items in their shopping list by following the navigation to that item. Once the customer arrives in front of a product, the Displaydata ESL can deliver real-time promotional or product information. Additional features of the AR demo mobile app include:

Discover promotional or product information strategically placed throughout the store, based on a customer’s shopping habits or preferences

Provide special offers or information unique to the shopper

View highlights of the product’s shelf location with AR callouts

Add searched products to a shopping list

Map the locations of all items on a shopping list

New 12.5” ESL Display Engages Shoppers with Promo Details, Product Information, Ratings and Reviews, and More

Displaydata will also feature its new Chroma 12.5” ESL, a larger ESL that allows retailers to include larger font sizes to better highlight promotional details, product comparisons, ratings and reviews, product information, and internal information such as product codes or replenishment details. The new label is designed to more easily compare a family of products – such as two televisions of the same brand – that have different technical specifications. Retailers may also use the ESL to display promotional offers from brands and suppliers, such as cash-back offers, via a brand’s website.

“Through our partnership with Aisle411, we will demonstrate the power of using ESLs with augmented reality and how the two technologies can engage today’s on-the-go and demanding retail shopper with more personalized shopping experiences,” said Andrew Dark, CEO, Displaydata. “We are also pleased to showcase our latest ESL, a larger display that was specifically designed to help retailers enhance promotional and product information in the store, ultimately providing a better shopping experience for shoppers and improving customer loyalty.”

About Displaydata

Displaydata is the leader in the design and supply of fully graphic electronic shelf labels (ESLs). We were first to market with three-color ESLs and continue to lead this category, having shipped millions of labels. We work in close partnership with many of the world’s largest retail brands and have operations in the U.S., Europe, LATAM, and Asia. We help retailers optimize revenues and margins by improving the customer experience at the shelf-edge, where most purchasing decisions are made.

Displaydata’s ESLs, with the option of integrated Bluetooth Low Energy beacons and NFC, enable retailers to control and drive in-store pricing and promotions with speed, agility, and consistency. Fully graphic and available in three colors, the ESLs can display product, price, promotion, stock levels, social reviews, currency details, and much more. Displaydata’s ESLs are part of an architecture designed in partnership with retailers to be enterprise ready. The trusted platform is simple to install and needs the least amount of in-store hardware of any vendor. The wireless network is secure and the robust software enables the centralized management of any number of ESLs, across any number of stores.

For more information, please visit: www.displaydata.com