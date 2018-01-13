UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to YMCA of Superior California

UnitedHealthcare donated 200 NERF Energy Game Kits to the YMCA of Superior California as part of a national initiative to encourage young people to become more active through "exergaming." UnitedHealthcare’s Nicole Borreli (light blue shirt) and mascot Dr. Health E. Hound cheer for Syeed Williams, 9, of Sacramento as he plays the NERF ENERGY Rush game. The donation is part of a recently launched national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming” (Photo: Gary Fong).

UnitedHealthcare donated 200 NERF Energy Game Kits to the YMCA of Superior California as part of a national initiative to encourage young people to become more active through "exergaming." UnitedHealthcare’s Nicole Borreli (light blue shirt) and mascot Dr. Health E. Hound cheer for Syeed Williams, 9, of Sacramento as he plays the NERF ENERGY Rush game. The donation is part of a recently launched national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming” (Video: Anita Sen).

UnitedHealthcare donated 200 NERF Energy Game Kits to the YMCA of Superior California as part of a national initiative to encourage young people to become more active through "exergaming." UnitedHealthcare’s Nicole Borreli (light blue shirt) and mascot Dr. Health E. Hound cheer for Syeed Williams, 9, of Sacramento as he plays the NERF ENERGY Rush game. The donation is part of a recently launched national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming” (Video: Anita Sen).

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare and Hasbro gave 200 children the gift of “exergaming” earlier today by donating NERF ENERGY Game Kits to the YMCA of Superior California.

Part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare to encourage kids to increase physical activity, the kits feature Hasbro’s NERF products that are designed to encourage young people to become more active through “exergaming.”

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

UnitedHealthcare is delivering 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people nationwide live healthier lives by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with 1 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.