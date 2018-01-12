KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating with a Stable Outlook to the State of CT’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes, 2018 Series A. Additionally, KBRA has assigned a AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s outstanding Special Tax Obligation Bonds Transportation Infrastructure Purposes; and has assigned a AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Connecticut’s outstanding Second Lien Special Tax Obligation Bonds.

The long-term rating assignment is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology

To access the full report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.