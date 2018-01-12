KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook to the MTA TRBs Series 2018A-1 & 2018A-2 and K1+ Rating to Transportation Revenue BANs Series 2018A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds (TRBs), Series 2018A-1 and 2018A-2 (Mandatory Tender Bonds). KBRA has also assigned a short-term rating of K1+ to the MTA’s Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs), Series 2018A.

KBRA has affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA has also affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the following outstanding MTA’s BANs: Series 2015A-2F, Series 2017B, and Series 2017C.

Ratings Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Series/Bond Rating Outlook Action Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A-1 (Mandatory Tender Bonds) AA+ Stable Assigned Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A-2 (Mandatory Tender Bonds) AA+ Stable Assigned Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (BANs) (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ Assigned Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Stable Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,

Series 2015B-2F (Taxable) (maturing 2/1/2018) K1+ Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,

Series 2017B (maturing 2/1/2018) K1+ Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,

Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019) K1+ Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s long-term rating for the MTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology. For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.