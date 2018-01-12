Remedy Partners Prepares Providers for CMS’s New BPCI Advanced Program

DARIEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled its Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI Advanced) program, and Remedy Partners is now preparing providers as the March 12, 2018 deadline approaches. Remedy Partners is the nation’s leading bundled payment company and largest Awardee Convener in the existing BPCI program.

BPCI Advanced, which will qualify as an advanced alternative payment model under MACRA, is the next iteration of CMS’s ongoing payment reform efforts utilizing bundled payments. It includes 32 clinical-care episodes that enable Non-Convener and Convener participants to assume risk in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Across these episode types, Remedy Partners provides tools to enable its partners to be successful in care redesign. Remedy Partners’ workflow software, advanced analytics, administrative services, and decision support tools enable partner providers to effectively and rapidly improve care and outcomes for their patients.

Remedy Partners accepts risk in the BPCI program alongside hospitals, hospital medicine groups, independent physician group practices, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies. With more than 1,000 current partnerships, and a four-year track record of success, Remedy Partners is uniquely positioned to assist healthcare organizations participating in the program.

“ We have seen firsthand that bundled payment programs work in improving outcomes and reducing costs, so it is important to move the program forward,” said Chris Garcia, chief executive officer of Remedy Partners. “ The continuation of the BPCI program is part of a natural progression of bundled payment methodology and will continue to fuel expansion into commercial, Medicaid, and self-insured markets, and we’re eager to assist new provider participants who are either starting or continuing that journey.”

The deadline to sign up to participate in BPCI Advanced is March 12, 2018. Potential participants can sign up on the Remedy Partners website at www.remedypartners.com to receive a free evaluation of their opportunity in BPCI Advanced. The first cohort of participants will start in the model on October 1, 2018, and the model performance period will run through December 31, 2023.

To learn more, join Remedy Partners’ webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 3:00 pm ET - http://content.remedypartners.com/get-ready-for-bpci-advanced

About Remedy Partners

Remedy Partners delivers software and services that enable payers, employers, and at-risk providers to organize and finance healthcare delivery around a patient's episode of care. For healthcare providers, Remedy Partners’ software, analytics, and administrative services support bundled payment contracts with Medicare and commercial insurers, principally through shared-risk partnerships. For payers, Remedy Partners empowers the development of bundled payment contracting programs and guides development of bundled payment networks. Remedy Partners presently delivers its services to partners at more than 1,000 healthcare locations nationwide.